Chelsea - Manchester City headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

After a scary week which saw the team halt player activity, it looks to be full steam ahead for Manchester City.

The team was forced to postpone Monday’s match against Everton due to concerns that a COVID-19 outbreak spread beyond regular contributors Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus.

Thankfully, both are now healthy and Sunday’s trip to London looks to be a go as the Citizens set on their quest to march up the table from their current eighth-placed status.

On the other side, Chelsea is looking to ring in the new year with a much needed win.

The Blues proved to be beatable against a massively struggling Arsenal, and blew a second half lead to tie Aston Villa in their last two competitions.

In Argentina, the first Superclásico matchup since October 2019 pits bitter rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate against one another for control in the Primera División playoff group stage.

Elsewhere, Bundesliga and Serie A action resume and the top teams in both leagues are largely facing off with drop zone opponents.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s viewing options on TV and online.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV

Friday

Premier League

12:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Everton vs West Ham United

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs Aston Villa

EFL Championship

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby County

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Tottenham vs Leeds United

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Brighton vs Wolverhampton

3 p.m. -Peacock – West Brom vs Arsenal

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hoffenheim vs Freiburg

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Köln vs Augsburg

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia M’gladbach

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hertha BSC vs Schalke 04

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Villarreal vs Levante

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Betis vs Sevilla

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Real Valladolid

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo

Primera División

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Boca Juniors vs River Plate

Australian A-League

1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC

3:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar

Australian W-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+ – Canberra United vs Melbourne City

EFL Championship

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Bristol City

2:45 p.m. ESPN+– Stoke City vs AFC Bournemouth

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters

Scottish Premiership

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Rangers vs Celtic

Scottish Championship

2:20 p.m. –ESPN+– Dundee vs Hearts

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Burnley vs Fulham

9:15 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Newcastle vs Leicester City

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Manchester City

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Bayern München vs Mainz 05

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Athletic Club vs Elche

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Eibar vs Granada

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Sociedad vs Osasuna

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Huesca vs Barcelona

Serie A

6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Inter vs Crotone

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Sassuolo

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Napoli

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Bologna

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Lazio

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Torino

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Sampdoria

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Spezia vs Hellas Verona

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Benevento vs Milan

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Udinese

Bundesliga 2

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Greuther Fürth vs St. Pauli

Indian Super League

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– East Bengal vs Odisha

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Atk Mohun Bagan vs Northeast United

LigaPro

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Benfica II vs UD Oliveirense