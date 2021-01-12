FIFA approves Perea’s one-time switch to represent USMNT

Andres Perea has been in the mix recently for the U.S. Men’s National Team and will officially be able to represent the team going forward.

U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday that Perea one-time switch was approved by FIFA, allowing him to play for the USMNT. Perea represented Colombia’s Youth National Teams in the past, but will now be a part of the USMNT pool ahead of a busy year.

“It was a very important decision for me. Colombia is my country as well, but it’s an honor for me to represent the United States as I did Colombia in the past,” Perea said.

“I’m young and I still have a lot to learn,” he continued. “It’s an opportunity that a lot of players dream of and I can’t let this chance go by. From now on, I will continue to give everything for this jersey, for this country and I’ll be very happy because there are better things to come.”

Perea was born in Tampa Bay, Florida to Colombian parents and had played in Colombia up to 2020. Orlando City added the versatile midfielder on loan from Atletico Nacional for the season, where Perea made 23 appearances with 11 of those being starts.

The 20-year-old received the news from USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter in a call on Tuesday.

“I’m calling to let you know today that FIFA officially accepted the request. You’re now part of the [USMNT] Brotherhood. Congratulations!,” Berhalter told Perea.

Perea was called in to December’s USMNT camp for the first time despite not being allowed to play in an eventual 6-0 friendly win over El Salvador. He is also a part of the current January camp in Bradenton, Florida.