Green nets penalty while Flach scores first career goal in 2. Bundesliga affair

A pair of German-Americans just found the back of the net in the same game, albeit in much different ways.

Julian Green and Leon Flach both scored for their respective 2. Bundesliga teams on Sunday in SpVgg Greuther Furth’s 2-1 win over St Pauli. Green netted the opener for Greuther Furth from the spot in the 24th minute, and Flach recorded his first professional goal for St Pauli with a stinging effort from distance eight minutes from time.

Green, who went the distance in the match, struck for the home side with a cool penalty that was hit low and to the right. The tally was the 25-year-old attacker’s fourth of the season, and second in four league matches.

What a goal by 19-year-old Texan Leon Flach in the 2. Bundesliga. It’s the U-20 #USMNT d-mid’s fourth career appearance for St. Pauli 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/G7eVn3uNGv — Doug McIntyre (@ByDougMcIntyre) January 3, 2021

Flach, meanwhile, opened his career account with a shot that he will not soon forget. The 19-year-old midfielder scored four minutes after entering the match, making sweet contact on a bouncing ball to create a venomous effort that sizzled its way home. The goal came in the Flach’s fourth career appearance.

The win moved Greuther Furth to 24 points on the season, and that total has the side in third place currently. Flach and St Pauli remained on eight points and in the relegation zone as the 17th-placed team.