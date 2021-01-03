Green-Sargent showdown headlines German Cup Round of 16 draw

The German Cup Round of 16 draw saw several intriguing matchups with a pair of American forwards set to meet in February.

Greuther Furth pulled an upset in the last round over Bundesliga side Hoffenheim and will now aim to do the same to Werder Bremen. Julian Green and Josh Sargent will go head-to-head in the matchup, headlining the Round of 16 draw made on Sunday.

In addition, John Brooks and Wolfsburg will play host to struggling Schalke in the Round of 16. Young forward Matthew Hoppe has remained with Schalke’s first team despite the club’s relegation fight at the bottom of the league table.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart will be a part of the only other all-Bundesliga tie in the next round, playing host to Borussia Monchengladbach. Stuttgart edged Freiburg 1-0 in the Round of 32 while Gladbach rolled past Elversberg 5-0.

Defending champions Bayern Munich could face off with second division side Darmstadt, should they eliminate Holstein Kiel in a re-scheduled Round of 32 tie on January 13th. Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt will also meet in a re-scheduled match with the winner taking on the only fourth-tier team left, Rot-Weiss Essen.

A total of eight American players could feature in the Round of 16 with Gio Reyna, Tyler Adams, and Chris Richards also among the possible representatives.

Round of 16 matchups are scheduled to take place between February 2-3. The final will remain at Hertha Berlin’s Olympiastadion, which is scheduled for May 13th.

Here are all of the Round of 16 matchups:

Wolfsburg vs. Schalke 04

VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

RB Leipzig vs. Bochum

Borussia Dortmund vs. Paderborn

Jahn Regensburg vs. Cologne

Werder Bremen vs. Greuther Furth

Holstein Kiel/Bayern Munich vs. Darmstadt

Rot-Weiss Essen vs. Bayer Leverkusen/Eintracht Frankfurt.