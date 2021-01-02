Happy New Year (and Happy 13th Birthday to SBI)

Happy New Year everybody. It is a milestone day. Not just because it is the first day of the year, but because today marks SBI’s 13th birthday.

We launched SBI as an independent website back in 2008, and as we head into our 14th year of operation we will do our best to remain one of your go-to sites for coverage of soccer in the United States and beyond.

The 2020 calendar year was a difficult and challenging one as the world dealt with the Coronavirus pandemic, but soccer did help provide a respite in the midst of so much misery and uncertainty. American soccer in particular had a memorable year, with several top young players breaking through at top European clubs.

From Weston McKennie’s move to Juventus, Sergino Dest’s transfer to Barcelona, the Philadelphia Union’s Supporters’ Shield-winning season and Columbus Crew’s storybook MLS Cup run, there was plenty for American fans to be excited about.

SBI remains in a period of transition, looking to return to the level of years past. We had our own challenges in 2020, but the SBI editorial staff continued to provide regular coverage of American soccer. As we head into 2021 we are determined to improve and are in search of new contributors to help keep our tradition going by improving the site’s overall coverage of the sport we all love.

Please feel free to share with us what you would like to see more coverage of, what coverage you are enjoying, and things you would like to see us improve. Our readers have always been a big part of helping us improve and sharpen the work that we do, so thank you for your continued support and feedback over the past 13 years.

Thanks to all of you who have spent all or part of the past 13 years reading SBI. We are determined to make 2021 an even better year, with even better coverage, so stay tuned.