Hoppe continues good run with fourth Bundesliga goal

Matthew Hoppe continued in Schalke’s starting lineup on Sunday afternoon and added to his Bundesliga goalscoring record in the process.

Hoppe equalized for Schalke at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, one week after becoming the youngest American player to score a hat trick in a European top five league. Despite Hoppe’s contribution in the match, Schalke lost 3-1, remaining in a relegation fight at the bottom of the league table.

After Eintracht Frankfurt broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, Hoppe made them pay just one minute later.

Benjamin Stambouli’s over the top ball was smashed home by Hoppe, who did well to beat Kevin Trapp from a tight angle. It was Hoppe’s fourth career senior goal for Schalke.

Another game, another goal. Young American Matthew Hoppe is on a tear! pic.twitter.com/AOinuBFgi5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 17, 2021

Hoppe has made the most of injuries to Schalke’s attack, delivering now in back-to-back league matches. The 19-year-old finished with one shot on goal, but did struggle in possession with 13 lost duels and only one dribble completed.

Schalke is seven points from safety, with only one league win out of its opening 16 matches. Up next for the club is a pair of home dates with Cologne and Bayern Munich.