Hoppe registers hat trick for first Bundesliga goals

Matthew Hoppe has been thrown into the mix at Bundesliga strugglers Schalke, but delivered a Man of the Match performance on Saturday to help the club snap a 30-match league winless streak.

Hoppe registered his first career senior hat trick as his first career Bundesliga goals in a 4-0 home victory over Hoffenheim. He became the first American player to score a Bundesliga hat trick and is the third American to do so in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

MATTHEW HOPPE HAT TRICK!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 The 19-year-old is the first American with a Bundesliga hat trick!!! 🎩 — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) January 9, 2021

It was the hosts who took the lead going into halftime with Hoppe delivering a confident chipped finish into the back of the net. Amine Harit played a ball into the box for the American forward to chase and Hoppe did the rest, chipping Oliver Baumann into the corner of the goal.

Young American Matthew Hoppe with the cheeky chip for Schalke! 😮 pic.twitter.com/VNNRZE2TVz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 9, 2021

The 19-year-old continued to cause havoc for the Hoffenheim backline, putting away two more goals in the second-half. He doubled Schalke’s lead in the 58th minute, once again putting away a through ball from Harit by rounding Baumann and tapping into an empty goal.

Hoppe capped off his stellar day by completing his hat trick in the 63rd minute, tucking away Harit’s third assist of the match with a poke finish past Baumann.

MATTHEW HOPPE HAT TRICK! Schalke are on the verge of snapping their 30-game winless streak 😳 pic.twitter.com/OhjrjETuT3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 9, 2021

Harit would deliver the final blow to Hoffenheim, sliding home the club’s fourth goal after a great counter attack late in the second-half.

The California native made his first team debut on November 28th in a 4-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach, but since has remained in contention for minutes with Schalke needing to start a climb out of the bottom three.

He also played 81 minutes in last weekend’s 3-0 loss to Hertha Berlin, but followed that up nicely with his first career senior goal. Hoppe also made his German Cup debut in a 3-1 win over lower league side Ulm.

With injuries to both Steven Skrzybski and Goncalo Paciencia, Hoppe has taken advantage of the absence of both forwards this season.

After seeing the team snap a 30-match winless run in league play on Saturday, Hoppe will now aim to help Schalke make it two wins out of two in a trip to Eintracht Frankfurt on January 17th.