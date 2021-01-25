Huddersfield Town re-acquires midfielder Holmes from Derby County

Duane Holmes has returned to Huddersfield Town in hopes of earning consistent first team minutes and fight for Premier League promotion.

Huddersfield Town announced the acquisition of Holmes on Monday, signing him to a three-and-a-half year contract. Holmes returns to his former club from Derby County after three-and-a-half seasons at Pride Park.

“Duane’s versatility is very important for us; he can play as a midfield eight, a 10 or on either wing,” Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan said.

“He has enough quality and understanding of football to have an immediate impact in Championship games, plus his knowledge of this club and experience of the division will help his adaptation.”

Holmes spent most of his youth career in Huddersfield’s Academy before earning 26 first team appearances for the club from 2013-16. He later moved to Scunthorpe United before being acquired by Derby County in 2018.

At Pride Park, Holmes contributed six goals and six assists in 83 combined appearances, but only registered one goal in 14 matches this campaign. Huddersfield Town became interested in re-acquiring Holmes this Transfer Window and will now the 26-year-old back in the squad going forward.

Holmes has earned two caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team in his career.

Huddersfield Town sits 14th in the EFL Championship table.