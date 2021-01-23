Josh Sargent notches wonder goal to break scoring drought

U.S. Men’s National Team striker Josh Sargent had gone 10 straight Bundesliga matches without a goal, but he snapped that drought in dramatic fashion on Saturday.

Sargent scored a long-distance beauty in Werder Bremen’s 4-1 win, coming off the bench to deliver the 77th-minute blast to help Bremen climb to 12th place in the Bundesliga.

The goal is Sargent’s first since a DFB Pokal strike in a 3-0 victory against Hannover on December 23, with his last Bundesliga goal coming in an October 31 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sargent saw his run of consecutive Bundesliga starts halted on Saturday, with Werder Bremen manager Florian Kohfeldt giving Davie Selke the start in his place. Selke scored a 10th-minute penalty to help reward that decision, but when he was forced out due to a first-half injury, Sargent entered the match in the 32nd minute and helped Bremen build on its lead.

Sargent and Schalke return to action on Saturday against Schalke in a clash that will also have the subplot of Sargent potentially facing off against fellow American striker Matthew Hoppe, who has scored five goals in his past three matches heading into Schalke’s Sunday clash with Werder Bremen.