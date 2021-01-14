Lansing to join Norwegian side Aalesunds ahead of new season

American goalkeeper Michael Lansing will reportedly be making the move away from Denmark in hopes of earning first team minutes elsewhere.

Lansing has signed a three-year contract to join Norwegian second-tier side Aalesunds, NRK reported Thursday. The American will join up with Aalesunds ahead of the newly 1. Divisjon season, which begins later this Spring.

The Randolph, New Jersey native leaves Horsens after two seasons with the club, where he totaled 14 appearances in total. Lansing was mainly on the bench this past season as the No. 2 option, but could earn the No. 1 job in Norway as Aalesund fights for promotion back to the Eliteserien.

Lansing is a former player of the New York Red Bulls Under-23 team before moving to Europe in 2016. He made two appearances for Danish side Vejle before sealing a transfer to Aalborg in 2017.

The former Bucknell University product now makes the move to Norway for the first time in his professional career.

Aalesunds has never won the Eliteserien title and will be major underdogs to come close to that this year.