Ledezma undergoes successful knee surgery to repair torn ACL

Richie Ledezma will be sidelined for several months due to a serious knee injury, but underwent a successful surgery on Monday.

Ledezma announced on social media Monday that he underwent a successful surgery to repair a torn ACL. He will now begin rehabilitation and is expected to miss six-to-nine months for Dutch side PSV as well as the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Thank you all for your warm messages. Everything went well with my surgery and I’m ready for the process to get back and continue my journey as a footballer. #GodIsGood 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/ROz9QYPT50 — Richard Ledezma (@richydezma) January 18, 2021

Ledezma has been sidelined since mid-December after suffering the injury in Europa League group stage play against then-eliminated Omonia Nicosia. The 20-year-old was stretchered off, ending a promising season with both PSV’s first and Under-23 teams.

The USMNT midfielder had made five previous combined appearances with the first team this season, registering one assist in Eredivisie play. He also made his senior debut for the USMNT in a 6-2 November 2020 friendly win over Panama in Austria.

Ledezma played majority of the season with Jong PSV, scoring two goals and adding two assists in nine combined appearances. However, his performances were gradually increasing with PSV’s first team, and he did earn his first Eredivisie start against Sparta Rotterdam in late November.

Ledezma’s long-term absence is a major blow for both the USMNT and Jason Kreis’ U-23 side. Not only will the Americans begin World Cup Qualifying in 2021, but they will also take part in Olympic Qualifying starting in March, as well as both the Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup.

Ledezma is the second USMNT player to have suffered a torn ACL over the past year, joining D.C. United’s Paul Arriola who returned to action in November.