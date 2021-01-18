Leicester City - Chelsea headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

cA late goal from Mason Mount on Saturday to lift Chelsea over a 10-man Fullham releived Frank Lampard of a lot of pressure as he was starting down a three-game winless run.
His talented, but high-priced Blues still sit outside the top four in Premier League play, though. And the unconvincing weekend win does not inspire much confidence with Leicester City next on the docket for Tuesday.
The Foxes sit in third, and more importantly, within striking distance of first and look to be much tougher than the casualty Chelsea needs as it tries to sort itself out.
If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.
Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:
- Leicester City vs Chelsea – It is beginning to look like the Premier League title race will be won with thin margins. Frank Lampard will lose his job if he does not find a way into the conversation.
- Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund – A battle for what looks like the last two tickets to the Champions League out of Germany, with the potential loser facing a host of challengers mixed up in the race for its spot.
- USWNT – Costa Rica – The first of two’s friendlies in Orlando this week will give an indication of what the team should look like in the mind of Vlatko Anonovski with the Olympics drawing ever nearer.
- Juventus vs Napoli – Andrea Pirlo did not do himself any favors in the Serie A title race over the weekend, dropping a massive 2-0 game to Inter. Fortunately for him, he can have his team over it relatively quickly with a Supercoppa Italiana trophy day.
- RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin – One of the teams in the aforementioned hunt for a UCL sport in Germany is Union Berlin, which can help its bid greatly with a win over second-place Leipzig.
This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online
Monday
Premier League
3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Newcastle United
Serie A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs AC Milan
Women’s International Friendly
7 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – United States vs Colombia
Liga MX
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – León vs Pachuca
Primera B Metropolitana
3:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Tristán Suárez vs Comunicaciones
7:10 p.m. –fuboTV – JJ Urquiza vs San Telmo
Bundesliga 2
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hamburger SV vs Osnabrück
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Chennaiyin vs East Bengal
Liga MX Femenil
4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – América vs Juárez
Super Lig
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Ankaragücü
Primera Division
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Plaza Colonia vs Liverpool
Tuesday
Premier League
1 p.m. – Peacock – West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion
3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Leicester City vs Chelsea
Bundesliga
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Borussia M’gladbach vs Werder Bremen
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hertha BSC vs Hoffenheim
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Mainz 05 vs Wolfsburg
La Liga
1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Cádiz vs Levante
1 p.m. –fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Elche
3:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla
FA Cup
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Southampton vs Shrewsbury Town
Coppa Italia
3:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Spezia
A-League
3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers
EFL Championship
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Derby County vs AFC Bournemouth
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hyderabad vs Odisha
African Nations Championship
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Zambia vs Tanzania
Liga de Expansión MX
8 p.m. -TUDN.com- Cancún vs Cimarrones de Sonora
10:05 p.m. -TUDN.com- Alebrijes de Oaxaca vs Tepatitlán
KNVB Beker
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Volendam vs PSV
Super Lig
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Trabzonspor vs Konyaspor
Wednesday
Premier League
1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester City vs Aston Villa
3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Fulham vs Manchester United
Bundesliga
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Schalke 04 vs Köln
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Augsburg vs Bayern München
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart
La Liga
1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Getafe vs Huesca
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Real Betis vs Celta de Vigo
3:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Granada
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Atalanta
Supercoppa Italiana
3 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes- Juventus vs Napoli
Copa del Rey
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Córdoba vs Real Sociedad
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Alcoyano vs Real Madrid
Copa Argentina
5:20 p.m. –fuboTV– Rosario Central vs Boca Unidos
Australian A-League
3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar
5:20 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Adelaide United
EFL Championship
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Norwich City vs Bristol City
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru
African Nations Championship
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Burkina Faso vs Zimbabwe
CONCACAF League
8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Deportivo Saprissa vs Arcahaie
10:15 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Alajuelense vs Olimpia
Liga de Expansión MX
6 p.m. -TUDN.com – Tlaxcala vs Atlético Morelia
8:05 p.m. -TUDN.com – Celaya vs Pumas Tabasco
10:05 p.m. -TUDN.com – Tampico Madero vs Leones Negros UdeG
KNVB Beker
12:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Feyenoord vs Heracles
3 p.m. –fuboTV – AZ vs Ajax
Scottish Premiership
3:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Livingston vs Celtic
Super Lig
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Denizlispor
Thursday
Premier League
3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Liverpool vs Burnley
La Liga
1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Osasuna
3:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Atlético Madrid
Coppa Italia
3:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Parma
Copa del Rey
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Ibiza vs Athletic Club
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Cornellà vs Barcelona
Mexico Liga MX
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlético San Luis vs Guadalajara
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Atk Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin
Liga de Expansión MX
10 p.m. -TUDN.com, TUDN App- Atlante vs Correcaminos UAT
Liga MX Femenil
4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey
Super Lig
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Sivasspor vs Fenerbahçe
Comments