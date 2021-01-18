Leicester City - Chelsea headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

cA late goal from Mason Mount on Saturday to lift Chelsea over a 10-man Fullham releived Frank Lampard of a lot of pressure as he was starting down a three-game winless run.

His talented, but high-priced Blues still sit outside the top four in Premier League play, though. And the unconvincing weekend win does not inspire much confidence with Leicester City next on the docket for Tuesday.

The Foxes sit in third, and more importantly, within striking distance of first and look to be much tougher than the casualty Chelsea needs as it tries to sort itself out.

Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

Leicester City vs Chelsea – It is beginning to look like the Premier League title race will be won with thin margins. Frank Lampard will lose his job if he does not find a way into the conversation. Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund – A battle for what looks like the last two tickets to the Champions League out of Germany, with the potential loser facing a host of challengers mixed up in the race for its spot. USWNT – Costa Rica – The first of two’s friendlies in Orlando this week will give an indication of what the team should look like in the mind of Vlatko Anonovski with the Olympics drawing ever nearer. Juventus vs Napoli – Andrea Pirlo did not do himself any favors in the Serie A title race over the weekend, dropping a massive 2-0 game to Inter. Fortunately for him, he can have his team over it relatively quickly with a Supercoppa Italiana trophy day. RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin – One of the teams in the aforementioned hunt for a UCL sport in Germany is Union Berlin, which can help its bid greatly with a win over second-place Leipzig.

This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online

Monday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs AC Milan

Women’s International Friendly

7 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – United States vs Colombia

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – León vs Pachuca

Primera B Metropolitana

3:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Tristán Suárez vs Comunicaciones

7:10 p.m. –fuboTV – JJ Urquiza vs San Telmo

Bundesliga 2

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hamburger SV vs Osnabrück

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Chennaiyin vs East Bengal

Liga MX Femenil

4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – América vs Juárez

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Ankaragücü

Primera Division

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Plaza Colonia vs Liverpool

Tuesday

Premier League

1 p.m. – Peacock – West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Leicester City vs Chelsea

Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Borussia M’gladbach vs Werder Bremen

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hertha BSC vs Hoffenheim

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Mainz 05 vs Wolfsburg

La Liga

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Cádiz vs Levante

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Elche

3:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla

FA Cup

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Southampton vs Shrewsbury Town

Coppa Italia

3:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Spezia

A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers

EFL Championship

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Derby County vs AFC Bournemouth

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hyderabad vs Odisha

African Nations Championship

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Zambia vs Tanzania

Liga de Expansión MX

8 p.m. -TUDN.com- Cancún vs Cimarrones de Sonora

10:05 p.m. -TUDN.com- Alebrijes de Oaxaca vs Tepatitlán

KNVB Beker

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Volendam vs PSV

Super Lig

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Trabzonspor vs Konyaspor

Wednesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester City vs Aston Villa

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Fulham vs Manchester United

Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Schalke 04 vs Köln

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Augsburg vs Bayern München

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart

La Liga

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Getafe vs Huesca

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Real Betis vs Celta de Vigo

3:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Granada

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Atalanta

Supercoppa Italiana

3 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes- Juventus vs Napoli

Copa del Rey

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Córdoba vs Real Sociedad

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Alcoyano vs Real Madrid

Copa Argentina

5:20 p.m. –fuboTV– Rosario Central vs Boca Unidos

Australian A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar

5:20 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Adelaide United

EFL Championship

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Norwich City vs Bristol City

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru

African Nations Championship

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Burkina Faso vs Zimbabwe

CONCACAF League

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Deportivo Saprissa vs Arcahaie

10:15 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Alajuelense vs Olimpia

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. -TUDN.com – Tlaxcala vs Atlético Morelia

8:05 p.m. -TUDN.com – Celaya vs Pumas Tabasco

10:05 p.m. -TUDN.com – Tampico Madero vs Leones Negros UdeG

KNVB Beker

12:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Feyenoord vs Heracles

3 p.m. –fuboTV – AZ vs Ajax

Scottish Premiership

3:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Livingston vs Celtic

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Denizlispor

Thursday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Liverpool vs Burnley

La Liga

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Osasuna

3:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Atlético Madrid

Coppa Italia

3:15 p.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Parma

Copa del Rey

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Ibiza vs Athletic Club

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Cornellà vs Barcelona

Mexico Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Atlético San Luis vs Guadalajara

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Atk Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin

Liga de Expansión MX

10 p.m. -TUDN.com, TUDN App- Atlante vs Correcaminos UAT

Liga MX Femenil

4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey

Super Lig

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Sivasspor vs Fenerbahçe