Man United-Liverpool headlines FA Cup fourth round draw

Two of England’s most successful clubs will square off this January for a spot in the FA Cup fifth round at stake.
Manchester United will host Liverpool in the headlining tie made in Monday’s fourth round draw. Both clubs advanced over the weekend with the Red Devils defeating Watford 1-0 and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds easing past a youthful Aston Villa side 4-1 in Birmingham.
Liverpool and Manchester United remain neck-and-neck in the current Premier League title race which also sees Manchester City, Tottenham, and Leicester City in the mix.
As for Manchester City, they will travel to fifth-tier Cheltenham Town, in which U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper Zack Steffen could feature on the road. Steffen won his FA Cup debut on Sunday in a 3-0 victory over Birmingham City and remains unbeaten in all competitions this season.
Christian Pulisic and Chelsea hosts Luton Town at Stamford Bridge while Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham welcome fellow Premier League side Burnley to Craven Cottage. Ream played 120 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 extra time victory over QPR on Saturday while Robinson played the final 30 minutes.
Cameron Carter-Vickers (Bournemouth) and Folarin Balogun (Arsenal) could also feature in the fourth round which is set to take place on the weekend of January 22-24th.
Here’s a closer look at the entire fourth round draw:
Cheltenham Town vs. Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth vs. Crawley Town
Swansea City vs. Nottingham Forest
Manchester United vs. Liverpool
Southampton/Shrewsbury Town (rescheduled) vs. Arsenal
Barnsley vs. Norwich City
Chorley vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Millwall vs. Bristol City
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Blackpool
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham vs. Burnley
Sheffield United vs. Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea vs. Luton Town
West Ham United vs. Doncaster Rovers
Brentford vs. Leicester City
Everton vs. Sheffield Wednesday
