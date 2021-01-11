Man United-Liverpool headlines FA Cup fourth round draw

Two of England’s most successful clubs will square off this January for a spot in the FA Cup fifth round at stake.

Manchester United will host Liverpool in the headlining tie made in Monday’s fourth round draw. Both clubs advanced over the weekend with the Red Devils defeating Watford 1-0 and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds easing past a youthful Aston Villa side 4-1 in Birmingham.

Liverpool and Manchester United remain neck-and-neck in the current Premier League title race which also sees Manchester City, Tottenham, and Leicester City in the mix.

As for Manchester City, they will travel to fifth-tier Cheltenham Town, in which U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper Zack Steffen could feature on the road. Steffen won his FA Cup debut on Sunday in a 3-0 victory over Birmingham City and remains unbeaten in all competitions this season.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea hosts Luton Town at Stamford Bridge while Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham welcome fellow Premier League side Burnley to Craven Cottage. Ream played 120 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 extra time victory over QPR on Saturday while Robinson played the final 30 minutes.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Bournemouth) and Folarin Balogun (Arsenal) could also feature in the fourth round which is set to take place on the weekend of January 22-24th.

Here’s a closer look at the entire fourth round draw:

Cheltenham Town vs. Manchester City

AFC Bournemouth vs. Crawley Town

Swansea City vs. Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Southampton/Shrewsbury Town (rescheduled) vs. Arsenal

Barnsley vs. Norwich City

Chorley vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall vs. Bristol City

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Blackpool

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham vs. Burnley

Sheffield United vs. Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea vs. Luton Town

West Ham United vs. Doncaster Rovers

Brentford vs. Leicester City

Everton vs. Sheffield Wednesday