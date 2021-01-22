Manchester United - Liverpool headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Things have gone from bad to worse for Liverpool, who are now winless in their five Premier League competitions, last seen losing to Burnley on Thursday.
Now, Jurgen Klopp is faced with deciding between resting his stars, or going all out in Sunday’s fourth-round FA Cup date with Manchester United.
The two battled to a frustrating scoreless draw in league play last weekend, and Manchester United has since claimed the top of the Premier League table, which could see Sunday’s cup match become less of a priority.
Either way, it is a rivalry and Liverpool is in desperate need of some credibility at the moment.
Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:
Top 5 Matches to Watch
- Manchester United vs Liverpool – Liverpool has something to prove, but in the FA Cup’s fourth round, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could see it as far enough in to bring his best lineup.
- Borussia M’gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund – There is a host of challengers vying for Dortmund’s Champions League ticket. M’gladbach is one of them, and could swap places in the table if it can pull of the upset (like it did to Bayern Munich two weeks ago).
- USWNT vs Colombia – The Americans were decisive in Monday’s win over the same opponent, but head coach Vlatko Andonovski will probably see someone not named Mewis get going in the new year.
- AC Milan vs Atalanta – Like the Bundesliga, the race for Champions League tickets is on in Serie A. Sixth-placed Atalanta is in the conversation, and a six-pointer win over the league leaders will shake things up dramatically.
- Schalke 04 vs Bayern München – Schalke is far too big of a team to be in the cellar of the Bundesliga, but that’s where it finds itself at the moment. Munich is performing as expected and will be looking for the rare opportunity to cement one of its rivals in the drop zone.
Friday
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Borussia M’gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund
La Liga
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Levante vs Real Valladolid
Serie A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Benevento vs Torino
Ligue 1
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Montpellier
FA Cup
2:45 p.m. -ESPN App- Chorley vs Wolverhampton
Liga MX
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Puebla vs Tijuana
10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Mazatlán vs Santos Laguna
Women’s International Friendly
7 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV – United States vs Colombia
Australian A-League
3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners
1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Perth Glory
Australian W-League
12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Stoke City vs Watford
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– East Bengal vs Mumbai City
CONCACAF League
5 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Deportivo Saprissa vs Arcahaie
Scottish Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Arbroath vs Dundee
Saturday
Premier League
3 p.m. -Peacock- Aston Villa vs Newcastle United
FA Cup
7:15 a.m. -ESPN App – Southampton vs Arsenal
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brighton vs Blackpool
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle
10 a.m. –ESPN+– West Ham United vs Doncaster Rovers
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Bournemouth vs Crawley Town
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Barnsley vs Norwich City
10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Millwall vs Bristol City
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Cheltenham Town vs Manchester City
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs Stuttgart
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Augsburg vs Union Berlin
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Arminia Bielefeld vs Eintracht Frankfurt
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Hertha BSC vs Werder Bremen
La Liga
8 a.m. -Fanatiz USA, fuboTV– Huesca vs Villarreal
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sevilla vs Cádiz
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Sociedad vs Real Betis
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Real Madrid
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Spezia
12 p.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Atalanta
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Inter
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Crotone
Liga MX
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Atlas vs Tigres UANL
10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– América vs Juárez
Australian A-League
3:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory
2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets
EFL Championship
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Queens Park Rangers vs Derby County
D1 Féminine
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Guingamp vs PSG
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Kerala Blasters vs Goa
Copa Sudamericana
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Lanús vs Defensa y Justicia
African Nations Championship
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Zambia vs Guinea
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Namibia vs Tanzania
Liga de Expansión MX
1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlético Morelia vs Tampico Madero
Liga MX Femenil
11 a.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs Pachuca
Eredivisie
12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Vitesse vs Groningen
2 p.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs RKC Waalwijk
Scottish League Cup
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– St. Johnstone vs Hibernian
Super Lig
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Gençlerbirliği vs Trabzonspor
Sunday
FA Cup
7 a.m. –ESPN+– Chelsea vs Luton Town
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Fulham vs Burnley
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Leicester City
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Manchester United vs Liverpool
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Schalke 04 vs Bayern München
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Hoffenheim vs Köln
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Osasuna vs Granada
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Elche vs Barcelona
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Celta de Vigo vs Eibar
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Valencia
Serie A
6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Juventus vs Bologna
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Cagliari
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Napoli
12 p.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Sassuolo
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Sampdoria
Ligue 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Bordeaux vs Angers SCO
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Metz vs Nantes
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nîmes vs Lorient
Liga MX
1 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Toluca vs Necaxa
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Querétaro vs Pumas UNAM
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Preston North End vs Reading
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers
Women’s Super League
7 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Arsenal vs West Ham United
9 a.m. -The FA Player- Aston Villa vs Reading
9 a.m. -The FA Player- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
9 a.m. -The FA Player- Bristol City vs Chelsea FC
9 a.m. -The FA Player- Manchester United vs Birmingham City
9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
Bundesliga 2
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Darmstadt 98 vs Holstein Kiel
Indian Super League
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Bengaluru vs Odisha
African Nations Championship
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Burkina Faso vs Cameroon
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Zimbabwe vs Mali
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs AZ
Scottish League Cup
11 a.m. –ESPN+– Livingston vs St. Mirren
Super Lig
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Yeni Malatyaspor vs Galatasaray
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Beşiktaş vs Göztepe
