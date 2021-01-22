Manchester United - Liverpool headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Things have gone from bad to worse for Liverpool, who are now winless in their five Premier League competitions, last seen losing to Burnley on Thursday.

Now, Jurgen Klopp is faced with deciding between resting his stars, or going all out in Sunday’s fourth-round FA Cup date with Manchester United.

The two battled to a frustrating scoreless draw in league play last weekend, and Manchester United has since claimed the top of the Premier League table, which could see Sunday’s cup match become less of a priority.

Either way, it is a rivalry and Liverpool is in desperate need of some credibility at the moment.

Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

Top 5 Matches to Watch

Manchester United vs Liverpool – Liverpool has something to prove, but in the FA Cup’s fourth round, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could see it as far enough in to bring his best lineup. Borussia M’gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund – There is a host of challengers vying for Dortmund’s Champions League ticket. M’gladbach is one of them, and could swap places in the table if it can pull of the upset (like it did to Bayern Munich two weeks ago). USWNT vs Colombia – The Americans were decisive in Monday’s win over the same opponent, but head coach Vlatko Andonovski will probably see someone not named Mewis get going in the new year. AC Milan vs Atalanta – Like the Bundesliga, the race for Champions League tickets is on in Serie A. Sixth-placed Atalanta is in the conversation, and a six-pointer win over the league leaders will shake things up dramatically. Schalke 04 vs Bayern München – Schalke is far too big of a team to be in the cellar of the Bundesliga, but that’s where it finds itself at the moment. Munich is performing as expected and will be looking for the rare opportunity to cement one of its rivals in the drop zone.

Friday

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Borussia M’gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Levante vs Real Valladolid

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Benevento vs Torino

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Montpellier

FA Cup

2:45 p.m. -ESPN App- Chorley vs Wolverhampton

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Puebla vs Tijuana

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Mazatlán vs Santos Laguna

Women’s International Friendly

7 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV – United States vs Colombia

Australian A-League

3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners

1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Perth Glory

Australian W-League

12:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Stoke City vs Watford

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– East Bengal vs Mumbai City

CONCACAF League

5 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Deportivo Saprissa vs Arcahaie

Scottish Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Arbroath vs Dundee

Saturday

Premier League

3 p.m. -Peacock- Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

FA Cup

7:15 a.m. -ESPN App – Southampton vs Arsenal

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brighton vs Blackpool

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle

10 a.m. –ESPN+– West Ham United vs Doncaster Rovers

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Bournemouth vs Crawley Town

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Barnsley vs Norwich City

10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Millwall vs Bristol City

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Cheltenham Town vs Manchester City

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Freiburg vs Stuttgart

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Augsburg vs Union Berlin

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Arminia Bielefeld vs Eintracht Frankfurt

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Hertha BSC vs Werder Bremen

La Liga

8 a.m. -Fanatiz USA, fuboTV– Huesca vs Villarreal

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sevilla vs Cádiz

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Sociedad vs Real Betis

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Real Madrid

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Spezia

12 p.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Atalanta

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Inter

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Crotone

Liga MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Atlas vs Tigres UANL

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– América vs Juárez

Australian A-League

3:10 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory

2:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets

EFL Championship

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Queens Park Rangers vs Derby County

D1 Féminine

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Guingamp vs PSG

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Kerala Blasters vs Goa

Copa Sudamericana

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Lanús vs Defensa y Justicia

African Nations Championship

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Zambia vs Guinea

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Namibia vs Tanzania

Liga de Expansión MX

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlético Morelia vs Tampico Madero

Liga MX Femenil

11 a.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs Pachuca

Eredivisie

12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Vitesse vs Groningen

2 p.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs RKC Waalwijk

Scottish League Cup

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– St. Johnstone vs Hibernian

Super Lig

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Gençlerbirliği vs Trabzonspor

Sunday

FA Cup

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Chelsea vs Luton Town

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Fulham vs Burnley

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Leicester City

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Manchester United vs Liverpool

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Schalke 04 vs Bayern München

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Hoffenheim vs Köln

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Osasuna vs Granada

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Elche vs Barcelona

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Celta de Vigo vs Eibar

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Valencia

Serie A

6:30 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Juventus vs Bologna

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Cagliari

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Napoli

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Sassuolo

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Sampdoria

Ligue 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Bordeaux vs Angers SCO

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Metz vs Nantes

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Nîmes vs Lorient

Liga MX

1 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Toluca vs Necaxa

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Querétaro vs Pumas UNAM

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Preston North End vs Reading

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers

Women’s Super League

7 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Arsenal vs West Ham United

9 a.m. -The FA Player- Aston Villa vs Reading

9 a.m. -The FA Player- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

9 a.m. -The FA Player- Bristol City vs Chelsea FC

9 a.m. -The FA Player- Manchester United vs Birmingham City

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Bundesliga 2

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Darmstadt 98 vs Holstein Kiel

Indian Super League

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Bengaluru vs Odisha

African Nations Championship

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Burkina Faso vs Cameroon

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Zimbabwe vs Mali

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs AZ

Scottish League Cup

11 a.m. –ESPN+– Livingston vs St. Mirren

Super Lig

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Yeni Malatyaspor vs Galatasaray

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Beşiktaş vs Göztepe