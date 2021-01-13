Marsch named in IFFHS Top 20 head coaches of recent decade

Jesse Marsch has continued to blossom into one of the top coaches on the international soccer scene and was rewarded with a spot in a recent Top 20 list.

The International Federation of Football for History and Statistics (IFFHS) announced its top 20 list for the World’s best club coach of the 2011-20 decade. Marsch was named No. 19 on the list for his work with both the New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg.

Marsch, 47 led the Red Bulls to a Supporters’ Shield crown in 2015 in MLS while also being named the MLS Coach of the Year. He moved to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig where he served as an assistant coach before getting his first big break in Europe.

The former U.S. Men’s National Team player and assistant coach took over at Red Bull Salzburg in 2019 and immediately led the Bundesliga team to both the league and cup titles. He became the first American head coach to win a domestic double in Europe and also feature in the UEFA Champions League.

Marsch has won 64% of his matches in charge at Red Bull Salzburg and has kept the team in contention to repeat as league champions this season. The club also remains in the Austrian Cup and UEFA Europa League competitions heading into the Spring.

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone won the award, beating out Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, and Jose Mourinho to the honor.