Matthew Hoppe scores in third straight Bundesliga match

Matthew Hoppe cannot stop scoring goals in the Bundesliga, adding his fifth in three games on Wednesday.

The 19 year-old American found an equalizer in the 57th minute, responding to FC Köln’s first-half opener. The strike appeared to earn Schalke a much-needed point, but a stoppage-time winner saw Koln walk away with an important win.

An attempted pass from Suat Serdar was not dealt with by Köln’s back-line, eventually spilling towards Hoppe. The forward beat Köln goalkeeper Timo Horn to the loose ball and slotted it into the goal.

Hoppe’s account makes him Schalke’s leading goalscorer for the season.

The loss moves Schalke to the bottom of the Bundesliga standings, with a match against league leader Bayern Munich on Sunday.