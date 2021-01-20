Matthew Hoppe scores in third straight Bundesliga match

Matthew Hoppe cannot stop scoring goals in the Bundesliga, adding his fifth in three games on Wednesday.
The 19 year-old American found an equalizer in the 57th minute, responding to FC Köln’s first-half opener. The strike appeared to earn Schalke a much-needed point, but a stoppage-time winner saw Koln walk away with an important win.
Nothing new, just Matthew Hoppe scoring in the Bundesliga 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HZaSIsMurE
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 20, 2021
An attempted pass from Suat Serdar was not dealt with by Köln’s back-line, eventually spilling towards Hoppe. The forward beat Köln goalkeeper Timo Horn to the loose ball and slotted it into the goal.
Hoppe’s account makes him Schalke’s leading goalscorer for the season.
The loss moves Schalke to the bottom of the Bundesliga standings, with a match against league leader Bayern Munich on Sunday.
I’ll hop into the Hoppe train if he scores next Sunday against Bayern.
Nice poachers goal. Happy to see he’s gotten into a nice grove, and hope he can keep it going. He’s starting to close the gap….but still believe that Sargent is our first choice # 9….and the others (Hoppe, Soto, Gioacchini, Dike) are fighting to be the back-up(s).
Ordering up my #43 Schalke kit right now
We found our number 9!!!! Sorry guys you can mention this guy or any of the MLS guys who aren’t better then Zardes. All eyes on Hoppe as the US starting CF
Ok starting to be a pattern, but wow that was some USL like defending by Koln.
Wondo-esque! Call him up. Production doesn’t lie.
Haha, I’ll try to aim higher and describe it as Paolo Rossi-esque. The kid definitely has a nose for being in right place at the right time and has successfully turning those rare opportunities into 5 goals in 3 consecutive Bundedliga games thus far. Remember Hoppe is with Schalke 04 who play extremely poor defense and no playmakers, maybe except #25 Moroccan international, Amine Harit.