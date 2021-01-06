McKennie scores in Juventus' big win vs. AC Milan

Weston McKennie did not start Wednesday’s highly-anticipated showdown with AC Milan, but it didn’t stop him from delivering the finishing blow to the hosts 16-match league unbeaten run.

McKennie came off the bench and scored the third and final goal as Juventus defeated AC Milan 3-1 at the San Siro. It was AC Milan’s first league defeat in 27 matches, and the win helped Juventus move within seven points of the league leaders.

After Federico Chiesa and Davide Calabria traded first-half goals in Milan, the visitors pulled away with two second-half finishes. Chiesa’s goal in the 62nd minute put Juventus ahead before the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder put the match out of reach for AC Milan.

Dejan Kulusevski’s strong run into the box was eventually capped off with McKennie slotting home the winger’s pass from the middle of the box. McKennie raced off to celebrate with his teammates, while also crossing off another historic European venue off his goalscoring list this season.

The 22-year-old had already scored at both the Allianz Stadium and Camp Nou this season and now adds the San Siro to that growing list.

McKennie turned in an active 27-minute shift, completing three successful dribbles and adding an interception to secure the 3-1 victory.

Up next for Andrea Pirlo’s side is a home date with Sassuolo on Sunday