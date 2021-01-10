McKennie exits Juventus match with apparent injury

Weston McKennie has been a consistent performer on loan at Juventus, but might be forced to sit out for the time being after leaving Sunday’s match early.

McKennie left in the 19th minute on Sunday in Juventus’ home clash with Sassuolo, leaving with an apparent muscular injury. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder got the start for Andrea Pirlo’s side, but was replaced by Aaron Ramsey well before halftime.

Weston McKennie picks up an early injury and is forced off. pic.twitter.com/fVEBe6mDqf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 10, 2021

McKennie jogged off the field and didn’t appear to be in pain, but Pirlo replaced him as a precaution for a busy 2021 schedule. The 22-year-old joined the Old Lady on loan in September and has been a major addition to the squad from Schalke.

He’s scored three goals and added two assists in 17 combined appearances for the defending Serie A winners, while also scoring once in the UEFA Champions League group stage. McKennie has totaled 978 minutes of action so far and very well could join Juventus on a permanent deal later this summer.

Juventus remains behind Serie A leaders AC Milan, but did hand the Rossoneri its first league defeat last week.