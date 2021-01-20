McKennie wins Italian Super Cup as Juventus edges Napoli

Weston McKennie made history on Wednesday becoming the first modern-day American player to win the Italian Super Cup.

Juventus edged Napoli 2-0 in Wednesday’s Final, picking up its first trophy of the new season. McKennie lifted the first trophy in his club career, despite not putting in his best performance this season for the Old Lady.

After a scoreless first-half, Andrea Pirlo’s side broke the deadlock with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring in the 64th minute. Federico Bernardeschi’s corner kick was flicked onward by Leonardo Bonucci, allowing Ronaldo to pounce on the loose ball and score past David Ospina.

It was Ronaldo’s 760th career goal for club and country, making him the top scorer in the history of the sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo springs Juventus into the lead in the Italian Super Cup! His 760th career goal 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HbnXU9o0XF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 20, 2021

McKennie almost saw his team pegged back in the 80th minute after the midfielder brought down — inside of the box for a penalty. However, Lorenzo Insigne’s spot kick was saved by Wojciech Szczesny to keep the defending Serie A champs in front.

Alvaro Morata would come off the bench to ice the victory, scoring in the 95th minute before celebrating with his teammates.

Juventus are Italian Super Cup champions! Ronaldo’s 4th title with the Old Lady 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/JWBAU6yjLH — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 20, 2021

McKennie finished the match with 90 minutes played, an 81% passing completion rate, three chances created, and six recoveries, despite conceding the second-half penalty kick. The U.S. Men’s National Team star will now look to help his team fight in Serie A play, where they’re currently fifth place.

Up next for Juventus is a home date with Bologna on January 24th before a Coppa Italia showdown with Spal.