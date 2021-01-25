Milan Derby headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

The top two teams in the Serie A table were not afforded any breaks on the cup side ahead of the quarterfinal round of the Coppa Italia.
A domestic double is in play for the winner in Tuesday’s edition of the Milan Derby, and in addition to the stain of a 3-0 weekend loss to Atalanta, AC Milan has made life harder on itself with a bizarre, self-inflicted event.
In the Round of 16, AC Milan edged Torino in a nail-biter that was decided by a penalty shootout, and during the game starting goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma’s comments to the line official on a no-call penalty earned him a straight red off the bench.
AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli was resting his starters against Torino, but should be bringing his best for the rivalry matchup to have a shot at making it to the finish line of the tournament.
As for Inter, it comes in unbeaten in the last four competitions, including a signature win over Juventus a couple of weeks ago. A win would not only be a sweet one because it can send its rival packing in the tournament, but it will also be a big confidence booster in closing the two-point gap in the league table when it returns to Serie A action.
If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.
Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:
- Inter vs AC Milan – Derby della Madonnina rivals duking it out for a spot in the Coppa Italia semi-final. Luaku vs Zlatan. This one should be fueled by passion, making it a must-watch.
- Tottenham vs Liverpool – After taking a weekend loss in the FA Cup in addition to being winless in the last five Premier League games, Liverpool is in crisis mode and is now at risk of falling out of the Champions League picture.
- Everton vs Leicester City – A must-win for both teams. Everton, who opened the season looking like a cheat code, is now back in the race for the top 4. The title race is on, Leicester is in it, and cannot afford to slip. Everything to play for here.
- Southampton vs Arsenal – Defending the FA Cup was all Arsenal had going for it this year, and Southampton just bounced them out of the tournament on Saturday. The Gunners will be supremely annoyed to see them again on short notice, and boss Mikel Arteta is on thin ice.
- Chelsea vs Wolverhampton – Another Premier League game which is interesting for all the wrong reasons. It is a miracle for Frank Lampard that he has not been sacked at Chelsea, the team notorious for sacking managers prematurely. Though Wolverhampton is having a down year, there is more than enough talent to give Chelsea something to worry about, and a Blues loss would most certainly be the end for Lampard.
This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online
Monday
FA Cup
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur
La Liga
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Getafe
Primeira Liga
12 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Nacional
3:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Farense vs Porto
Liga MX
10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Pachuca vs Cruz Azul
Primera B Metropolitana
7:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Tristán Suárez vs San Telmo
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City
African Nations Championship
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Niger vs Congo DR
Liga MX Femenil
4:45 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Toluca vs Querétaro
8 p.m. -TUDN- Tigres UANL vs Puebla
Super Lig
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Fenerbahçe vs Kayserispor
Tuesday
Premier League
1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Newcastle vs Leeds
1 p.m. – Peacock – Crystal Palace vs West Ham
3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City
3:15 p.m. -Peacock- Southampton vs Arsenal
Coppa Italia
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Inter vs AC Milan
Copa del Rey
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Valladolid vs Levante
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Girona vs Villarreal
Primeira Liga
2:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting Braga vs Gil Vicente
4:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Boavista vs Sporting CP
FA Cup
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Bournemouth vs Crawley Town
Australian A-League
3:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory
Football Bundesliga (Austria)
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Admira vs Austria Wien
EFL League One
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Ipswich Town vs Sunderland
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Northeast United vs Atk Mohun Bagan
African Nations Championship
1:50 p.m. –fuboTV– Togo vs Rwanda
1:50 p.m. –fuboTV– Uganda vs Morocco
Eredivisie
2 p.m. –ESPN+– Emmen vs PSV
Wednesday
Premier League
1 p.m. -Peacock- Burnley vs Aston Villa
1 p.m. -Peacock- Chelsea vs Wolverhampton
2:30 p.m. -Peacock – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
3:15 p.m. -Peacock – Everton vs Leicester City
3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester United vs Sheffield United
Coppa Italia
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs SPAL
Copa del Rey
1 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sevilla vs Valencia
3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Almería vs Osasuna
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur
African Nations Championship
1:50 p.m. –fuboTV– Namibia vs Zambia
Eredivisie
2 p.m. –ESPN+– VVV vs Vitesse
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Heerenveen vs Feyenoord
Scottish Premiership
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Hibernian vs Rangers
Thursday
Premier League
3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool
Coppa Italia
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs Spezia
Copa del Rey
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Navalcarnero vs Granada
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Alcoyano vs Athletic Club
Liga MX
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Tigres UANL vs Necaxa
Bundesliga 2
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– St. Pauli vs Bochum
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hyderabad vs Bengaluru
Eredivisie
3 p.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs Willem II
Comments