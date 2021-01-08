SBISoccer.com

MLS Ticker: D.C. United adds Kempin, Putna re-signs with RSL, and more

MLS Ticker: D.C. United adds Kempin, Putna re-signs with RSL, and more

Major League Soccer

MLS Ticker: D.C. United adds Kempin, Putna re-signs with RSL, and more

By January 8, 2021 6:13 pm

By |

It was a busy day for MLS goalkeepers with three of them being in the new on Friday.
D.C. United acquired Jon Kempin on Friday in a trade with defending MLS Cup Champions, Columbus Crew. In exchange, the Crew will receive D.C. United’s natural third round pick (58th overall) in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.
“Jon has 11 years of professional experience and it will be an important element to add to our roster ahead of the 2021 season,” D.C. United GM and VP of Soccer Operations Dave Kasper said. “We are looking forward to giving Jon a fresh start in MLS and an opportunity to compete with our other goalkeepers.”
Kempin joined the Crew from the L.A. Galaxy in December 2019 and in three seasons has made eight appearances for the Eastern Conference club. He was loaned to USL side San Diego Loyal in March 2010 and went on to keep five clean sheets in 10 appearances before returning to Columbus.
He will add veteran depth behind No. 1 goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

RSL re-signs goalkeeper Putna

Real Salt Lake also retained a goalkeeper on its roster, re-signing Andrew Putna on Friday.

Originally signing with RSL as the seventh player from Real Monarchs in July 2018, Putna now enters his fourth year with the MLS side. During the 2020 season, Putna featured in 15 matches for RSL totaling 1,350 minutes played while making 38 saves. In total, Putna has registered a 7-9-5 record in his time with the Western Conference club.

“First and foremost, I love Andrew’s work ethic,” RSL head coach Freddy Juarez said. “He understands hard work and that says everything about what RSL is. He comes early, he leaves late. Now he’s a proven quality goalkeeper in the league who is going to continue to grow.”

Originally drafted in the third round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Putna made 74 appearances in four seasons with the University of Illinois-Chicago. He registered a 41-24-8 record with 30 shutouts and a 1.05 goals against average (GAA).

He will fight with veteran Zac MacMath and youngster David Ochoa for the No. 1 job in 2021.

Report: Former NYCFC winger Mackay-Steven heading to Scotland

Gary Mackay-Steven is reportedly set to return to his native Scotland for a stint with second-tier club Hearts.
Mackay-Steven will undergo a medical with Hearts in preparation for signing a two-and-a-half year deal, Sky Sports Scotland reported Friday. The 30-year-old saw his option declined by NYCFC this offseason, giving him the chance to return to Scotland.

Before making the move to MLS, the Scottish winger also spent time at Celtic, Dundee United and Aberdeen. He will now aim to help Hearts earn promotion back to the top flight.

While at NYCFC, Mackay-Steven registered three goals and two assists in 34 games.

Crew signs Re-Entry selection Eric Dick

The Columbus Crew also made a goalkeeper addition on Friday following the trade of Jon Kempin to D.C. United.

2020 Re-Entry Draft selection Eric Dick signed a contract with the club, joining Eloy Room in the Crew’s goalkeeping corps. Dick joins from Sporting KC, where he was a former first round draft pick in 2018.

“We are pleased to welcome Eric to Columbus,” Crew SC President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko said. “After earning beneficial USL Championship experience over the last few years, we look forward to working with him to continue his development as a goalkeeper.”

Dick spent time with USL sides Swope Park Rangers, FC Tulsa, and Phoenix Rising on loan. He made one MLS appearance in 2019, allowing six goals in a 90-minute performance.

At the collegiate level, Dick played for Butler University from 2014-2017, making 71 appearances. During his tenure with Butler, the goalkeeper helped the Bulldogs win the 2016 Big East Conference Championship while also being named the 2016 Big East Most Outstanding Defensive Player and the 2017 Big East Conference Goalkeeper of the Year.

Galaxy’s Skjelvik signs with Danish side Odense

Former L.A. Galaxy defender Jorgen Skjelvik won’t be returning to the club after signing a deal in the Danish Superliga.

Skjelvik spent last season on loan with Odense and will now join the club on a permanent deal, the Danish first tier side announced Thursday. The 29-year-old’s new deal with Odense will see him signed through 2023.

Skjelvik arrived at the Galaxy in December 2017 on a free transfer after spending his career in Norway and Sweden. He played in 32 of the Galaxy’s 34 regular season matches in 2018, but he only played in 20 matches for the Galaxy in 2019 prior to his loan.

His MLS career ends for now with 52 league appearances, dishing out four assists and scoring one goal in 4,266 MLS minutes.

 

, Major League Soccer

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

Add your comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More from

More SBI
Home