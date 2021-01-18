Henry Wingo completes transfer to Ferencvaros

Henry Wingo is officially on his way to Hungary.

Hungarian first division side Ferencvaros announced Monday they have acquired Wingo from Norwegian side Molde. Wingo had been linked with a move to the club this January and officially has joined Ferencvaros for an undisclosed fee.

“We then think that it is okay to air a little in this position, so that we do not sit with three great right backs,” Molde manager Erling Moe said in a statement. “We wish Henry good luck with new adventures, then we will continue to work with Molde FK for next season.”

The former Seattle Sounders Homegrown player made the move to Molde in 2019 after making 22 MLS appearances.

The 25-year-old only made three appearances in his first season with the European club, but skyrocketed to 28 in all competitions over this past campaign. Wingo has earned consistent minutes at right back, but can also play at left back as well.

Wingo scored two goals and added one assist in 20 league appearances in the Eliteserien while also appearing in Champions League Qualifying (against Ferencvaros) and the Europa League group stage. He featured against EPL side Arsenal in both outings with the Gunners, along with Rapid Wien and Dundalk in the group stage.

Ferencvaros eliminated Molde in this season’s UEFA Champions League playoffs, but was ousted themselves in the group stage.