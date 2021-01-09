Olosunde scores first senior goal in FA Cup at Everton

Matthew Olosunde got the nod in Rotherham United’s third round FA Cup trip to Everton and did not disappoint for the EFL Championship side.

Olosunde scored his first senior goal at club level, while also delivering a strong performance at Goodison Park. The U.S. Men’s National Team right back helped pull the Millers level on Merseyside after going down early to the Premier League hosts.

Cenk Tosun’s finish in the ninth minute put Carlo Ancelotti’s squad in front early, but it was the only true effort on goal by the Toffees in the opening 45 minutes. Olosunde was lively from his fullback position and hit back with a clever finish after halftime.

The New Jersey native squeezed a low shot into the bottom left corner past a diving Robin Olsen. It was his first goal at senior level for the club since arriving in July 2020 following his release from Manchester United.

Matthew Olosunde ties it up for @OfficialRUFC! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/i1g1Oeewo5 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 9, 2021

Everton thought they stole the tie in the 86th minute as Tosun scored his second goal of the match, but VAR ruled the finish out due to offsides.

Olosunde has remained a consistent player for Rotherham United this season, registering three assists in 12 league appearances prior to today’s FA Cup match.

The teams headed to extra time after finishing 1-1 through 90 minutes.