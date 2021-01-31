Report: Bayern Munich to loan Richards to Hoffenheim

Chris Richards has fell out of. the defensive pecking order at Bayern Munich for the time being, but will now reportedly fight for Bundesliga minutes elsewhere.

Bayern Munich is finishing up negotiations with Hoffenheim to send Richards on loan there for the rest of the season. Sky Sports reported Sunday. Richards did not train with the team on Sunday, with both teams putting the final touches on a deal, according to the report.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender made his Bundesliga debut last season for Bayern, but has recently remained with Bayern II this campaign. Richards played in 30 3. Liga matches last season, helping Bayern II win the division, despite not being allowed to be promoted.

Richards, 20, has played in six matches for Bayern this season, while also making his UEFA Champions League debut. He has since been starting for Bayern II once again, playing in four matches to date.

A move to Hoffenheim would allow Richards to fight for first team minutes in the final four months of the season. Hoffenheim is currently 10 points out from the final European qualification spot, totaling 22 points out of its opening 19 matches.

The club also fell 4-1 to Bayern Munich on Saturday and currently has five of its defenders sidelined with respective injuries.