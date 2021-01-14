Report: Celtic offers Harper new first team contract

Cameron Harper is in the final few months of his contract with Scottish Premiership side Celtic, but reportedly has already been offered a new deal to stay in Glasgow.

Celtic has offered Harper a new contract to stay in Scotland, but the American striker is weighing his options first, GlasgowLive reported Wednesday. Harper is not only considering a stay with Celtic, but has reported interest from MLS, according to the report.

The U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team player arrived at Celtic in 2018 from Pateadores Academy in California and since has worked his way up to the first team fold. Harper was named on the bench for several matches this season before making his senior debut on Monday in a 1-1 league draw with Hibernian.

With 13 players including manager Neil Lennon in quarantine, Harper got the nod on the wing in Celtic’s attack, completing 92% of his passes while also winning one aerial battle and making one recovery.

Harper has mainly played for Celtic’s Under-23 team so far this season, but got the nod on Monday in a surprise debut.The 19-year-old scored a brace in Celtic’s U-23 win over rivals Rangers back in December, booking the Reserves a spot in the City of Glasgow Cup Final.

Celtic seems keen to keep Harper at the club going forward, but with options to consider, the forward may be interested in leaving this summer.