Report: Diskerud to join Turkish side Denizlispor on permanent deal

Mix Diskerud didn’t look to ever be included in Manchester City’s plans and will reportedly leave the club for another European move this January.

Turkish side Denizlispor is reportedly set to acquire Diskerud on a one-and-a-half year deal from the Premier League giants, Fanatik reported. Diskerud has previously stated his interest to move to a new European club and has completed his negotiations with the Super Lig side, according to the report.

Diskerud joined Manchester City from sister club NYCFC in January 2018, but was never truly included in the plans at the Etihad Stadium. The 30-year-old midfielder was loaned to Goteborg, Ulsan Hyundai, and most recently Helsingborg since his move to England three years ago.

Over the past three seasons, Diskerud has totaled 137 appearances for all three clubs, scoring 22 goals and registering nine assists. After playing in his natural midfield position with both Goteborg and Ulsan Hyundai, Diskerud was also used as a central defender in the Swedish Allsvenskan last season.

Diskerud has earned 38 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team in his career, scoring six goals. The veteran midfielder will now embark to Turkey in hopes of continuing his career and helping Denizlispor remain in the top flight.

Denizlispor is currently 20th in the 21-team table, five points from safety with only 14 points earned through 18 matches played.