Report: Hungarian side Honved FC set to sign Jesse Gonzalez

Jesse Gonzalez has been without a club since August, but that could soon be changing for the former FC Dallas goalkeeper.

Gonzalez is close to signing with Hungarian top-flight side Honved FC, NemzetiSport reported Tuesday. The American goalkeeper saw his contract terminated by FC Dallas in August 2020 and since has been in search of a new club.

The 25-year-old is currently in Kispest, a district of Budapest, and waiting to sign with Honved, according to the report.

Gonzalez was suspended by MLS back in June 2020 following allegations of domestic abuse incidents reported by the Frisco Police Department. The U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper was also assessed by the league’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) doctors.

The North Carolina native joined FC Dallas in 2013 after signing as a Homegrown Player. Since making his MLS debut in 2015, Gonzalez made 101 regular-season appearances for the club and was a part of the club’s U.S. Open Cup title and Supporters’ Shield crown in 2016.

A former Mexican Youth National Team Player, Gonzalez signed a new four-year contract extension in January with FC Dallas before leaving just seven months later. He played in the opening two games of the 2020 regular season prior to its postponement in March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gonzalez has since switched allegiances to the USMNT, debuting in a 1-0 friendly win over Ecuador in March 2019. He earned a clean sheet in his senior debut for the USMNT, but since has only been on the bench twice for the Americans.

Honved is currently 10th in the Hungarian NB1 which is led by Ferencvaros, the new destination of fellow American Henry Wingo.