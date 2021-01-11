Report: Lyon set to sign USWNT prospect Macario

Lyon has been European Women’s Soccer top team for the better part of a decade, and is reportedly set to add one of the top young American prospects.

The French champions are reportedly close to signing U.S. Women’s National Team prospect Catarina Macario to a two-and-a-half year deal, Grant Wahl reported on Monday. Bayern Munich is in the mix for Macario’s services as well, but Lyon is leading the charge for her signature, according to the report.

The Brazilian-born midfielder, who announced last week that she would forgo her senior season at Stanford University, is also eligible to get her NWSL rights selected in the upcoming January 13th draft. Macario has won the MAC Hermann Trophy twice and had a Stanford single-season record of 32 goals and 23 assists last year for the Cardinal.

Macario became a United States citizen in October and is part of the current USWNT roster for its January camp. Until she gets approval from FIFA though, she cannot participate in any matches.

She is one of three college players on the 27-player camp roster, along with North Carolina’s Emily Fox and Florida State’s Jaelin Howell.

The USWNT faces off with Colombia on the 18th and 22nd respectively in a pair of friendlies.