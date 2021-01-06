Report: PSV allows Gloster to find new club in January transfer window

Chris Gloster once looked like a promising part of PSV’s future, but the American defender will reportedly be allowed to move elsewhere this January.

PSV has given permission to eight players including Gloster to find a new club this transfer window, Dutch outlet ED reported. Gloster is currently heading into camp with the U.S. Men’s National Team for the first time under Gregg Berhalter.

The 20-year-old left back moved to the Eredivisie club in July 2019 from Hannover and went on to make 22 combined appearances for Jong PSV over the past 18 months. However, despite being a part of the first team preseason camp, Gloster did not make his senior debut for PSV and is now on his way out of the club.

Gloster, a New Jersey native, excelled with the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup and is eligible for both the U-23’s and senior team.

His current contract with PSV is set to run until June 2022, but the club would recoup some funds if they can transfer him this month.

Gloster’s departure would leave Richie Ledezma as the lone American player in the PSV squad.