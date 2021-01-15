Report: Swansea City in talks to acquire Morris on loan

Jordan Morris has previously stated he is open to a move to Europe and a Premier League promotion contender is reportedly interested in adding him on loan.

EFL Championship side Swansea City is reportedly in talks with the Seattle Sounders to add Morris on a six-month loan, The Daily Telegraph reported Friday. The Swans are currently second in the English second tier and are keen on adding Morris for a push towards automatic promotion.

Morris has been one of the top wingers in MLS during his career, totaling 41 combined goals and 23 assists in 121 appearances. The 26-year-old is coming off an 11-goal, nine-assist haul for the Sounders in 2020 despite the team falling short in the MLS Cup Final against Columbus.

Morris has scored double-digit goals in three of his four seasons played, missing out in 2018 due to a torn ACL.

Internationally, Morris has scored 10 goals in 39 career appearances for the USMNT, being a part of the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup winning squad. Morris continues to be a top option for Gregg Berhalter’s side heading into a busy 2021 schedule of competitions.

Swansea City is aiming to get back to the EPL after back-to-back seasons in the Championship. The club is under the leadership of manager Steve Cooper, who has led the team to 43 points from 23 matches so far.

Morris would be an important addition to the Swans, who have only scored 27 goals so far this league season.