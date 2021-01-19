Reports: Arteta to keep Balogun sidelined due to contract issues

Arsenal talent Folarin Balogun has impressed in limited time with the Gunners this season, but reportedly could be on his way out of London this summer.

Balogun’s contract with the Premier League club expires this June and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to keep the playmaker on the sidelines due to a contract dispute, multiple outlets reported Monday. Arsenal has already offered Balogun a new deal, but the U.S. Men’s National Team eligible forward has not accepted, according to the reports.

The 19-year-old has been recently linked with a move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, with a summer move the most likely option. Should Balogun leave Arsenal this summer, it wouldn’t cost RB Leipzig a transfer fee as he would be a free agent.

“You need three parties to make a deal,” Arteta told reporters. “For sure the club wants to make a deal, the manager wants to make a deal, and I’m not sure about the agent.”

“I’m not saying he’s [the agent] is stopping [the deal], it’s that we need to find an agreement with him. We are negotiating at the end with an agent, with a player that wants to stay at the club and we need to find agreement.”

Balogun moved to Arsenal’s youth team setup in 2017 and has risen through the ranks since. He’s scored twice in the UEFA Europa League group stage for the Gunners, while also appearing once in the EFL Cup.

Balogun has also scored five goals and added two assists in 12 combined appearances for Arsenal’s Under-23 team. He has yet to make his Premier League debut though with playing time coming scarce as the Gunners aim to move up the league table.

After representing the U.S. Under-18 Men’s National Team four times, Balogun has played for England’s U-18 team in 10 matches. Balogun made his England U-20 debut back in October 2020 and is also eligible to represent Nigeria if he wishes.

For now, Balogun waits for what’s next in his club career, with a contract at the Emirates still on the table.