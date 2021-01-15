Reports: Molde, Ferencvaros agree to transfer of Wingo

Henry Wingo has been on the radar of Hungarian side Ferencvaros this winter and reportedly looks all but set to make the move from Norway.

Ferencvaros and Molde have agreed to a transfer of the American full back, multiple outlets reported Thursday. Wingo still has to agree personal terms with Ferencvaros, but is visiting Budapest to meet with the club’s staff, Molde CEO Ole Erik Stavrum said in an interview.

The former Seattle Sounders Homegrown defender made the move to Molde in 2019 after making 22 MLS appearances. It is still undetermined if the Sounders would receive a sell-on percentage following Wingo’s transfer from Norway.

The 25-year-old only made three appearances in his first season with the European club, but skyrocketed to 28 in all competitions over this past campaign. Wingo has earned consistent minutes at right back, but can also play at left back as well.

Wingo scored two goals and added one assist in 20 league appearances in the Eliteserien while also appearing in Champions League Qualifying (against Ferencvaros) and the Europa League group stage. He featured against EPL side Arsenal in both outings with the Gunners, along with Rapid Wien and Dundalk in the group stage.

Ferencvaros finished fourth in the Champions League group stage behind Juventus, Barcelona, and Dynamo Kyiv, and have continued training camp ahead of the Spring season. Wingo would join fellow American Zyen Jones at Ferencvaros, the 20-year-old Georgia native who joined the club in October 2020.