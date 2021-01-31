Reports: Sivasspor to acquire Boyd on loan from Besiktas

Tyler Boyd returned to training with Besiktas this January ahead of a return to action, but will now reportedly head out on loan to a fellow Turkish Super Lig club.

Sivasspor has reached a loan agreement with Besiktas for Boyd’s services, several Turkish outlets reported Sunday. Besiktas has decided to release Boyd in order to give the winger a better chance at earning minutes, according to the report.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder scored the first goal of the season for Besiktas back on September 13th, but was not kept on the roster due to a league roster rule. Boyd made six appearances for the club in all competitions this season before being sidelined.

He not only featured in the Super Lig, but also saw the field in both UEFA Champions and Europa League qualifying. Boyd did return to training with the team this December and January in hopes of being included for the second-half of the season, but now will play elsewhere.

The 25-year-old New Zealand-born midfielder completed a Change of Association with FIFA in 2019 to play for the USMNT and has become a regular addition in Gregg Berhalter’s squad when healthy. He has earned seven caps to date for the USMNT, scoring two goals in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Sivasspor is currently in the bottom half of the Super Lig table, but Boyd’s arrival could provide a spark offensively going forward.