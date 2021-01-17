Robinson sees red card in Fulham's loss to Chelsea

Antonee Robinson had been enjoying a nice run of form in Fulham’s starting lineup, but will now miss some time due to suspension.

Robinson was sent off on Saturday in the first half of Fulham’s eventual 1-0 London Derby loss to Chelsea. It was Robinson’s first straight red card of his professional career, after the left back dove into Cesar Azpilicueta’s ankle at Craven Cottage.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender has been one of Scott Parker’s top performers this season, but a silly decision before halftime saw Robinson sent off.

ICYMI: Antonee Robinson’s red card today for Fulham. pic.twitter.com/TnNBy57KFx — Larry Henry Jr (@lhenry019) January 17, 2021

Robinson saw a straight red card for the lounging challenge and will now be likely suspended for the next three domestic matches. As for Fulham, they would see its six-match unbeaten run ended as Mason Mount’s second-half goal proved to be the winner.

Fulham manager Scott Parker admitted postmatch that Robinson’s sending off will be a lesson for him going forward.

“Where we were growing into the game, we really got to grips with Chelsea and caused them some real problems, and Antonee was at the forefront of that with the way he was playing,” Parker said. “He defended very well and certainly was a real outlet for us, so of course that changed the game.”

“I want every single one of my players to play right on the edge, I want to be aggressive, I want to be competitive. And at times when you are on that line, sometimes players may step over that. If that’s the case today then that’s the way it is. Antonee will learn from that and understand that.”

Fulham remains very much in a relegation fight in the Premier League this season and will now aim to bounce back without Robinson in the squad. The London club will remain at home midweek to face Manchester United before hosting Burnley on January 24th in FA Cup fourth-round action.