SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Jesus Ferreira

Jesus Ferreira endured a difficult 2020 season with FC Dallas, though you wouldn’t have known that watching him on Sunday with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Ferreira scored twice and registered three assists on his way to an SBI USMNT Man of the Match performance in Sunday’s 7-0 romp over Trinidad & Tobago in Orlando, Florida.

Ferreira helped open the scoring just two minutes into the match when he set up Jonathan Lewis with a clear look in front of goal for the first of three assists on the night. Ferreira had a hand in the USMNT’s first four goals, including his own excellent finish in the ninth minute.

Assists by Ferreira on a pair of Paul Arriola goals gave the Americans a 4-0 halftime lead. Ferreira capped his stellar night with a second goal in the 62nd minute, just two minutes before he was substituted.

Ferreira beat out Jonathan Lewis, Paul Arriola, and Sam Vines for MOTM honors.

What did you think of Ferreira’s performance? Who was your pick for Man of the Match?

Share your thoughts below.