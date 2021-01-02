Scally to begin Gladbach first team training following NYCFC transfer

Joe Scally’s move to German Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach became official on Friday and the American defender will now look to jump right into the first team fold.

Scally was acquired by Gladback from MLS side NYCFC back in November 2019 and has arrived in Germany ahead of his first interactions with the team. The 18-year-old not only celebrated his birthday on New Years Eve, but saw his transfer become official to begin 2021.

Last day of 2020: Turn 18 🎈

First day of 2021: Officially a Foal 🐎💚 Happy birthday, @jjscally_10! 🎉 See you soon 😉#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/Ip4yIxv5Tj — Gladbach (@borussia_en) December 31, 2020

Gladbach manager Marco Rose has big plans for the midfielder starting this month, as he becomes the latest MLS product to embark to a European league.

“He will arrive here and complete all the medical checks, then we’ll take a look at him,” Rose said. “The plan is for him to be training with the first team – that’s what we signed him for.”

Scally signed a Homegrown deal with NYCFC back in 2018 and since has totaled five appearances for the club, including one start. Despite not appearing as much as other players in age in MLS, Scally’s potential will see NYCFC receive up to a seven-figure transfer fee from Gladbach which will also include a sell-on fee in the future.

The former U.S. Under-17 player now comes into the Gladbach fold, joining a club who has impressed in the first-half of the European season. Gladbach sits in eighth place in the Bundesliga table with three defeats out of its opening 13 matches, but has advanced to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Scally may not get first team minutes right away in Rose’s squad, but his opportunity to jump into training with several European stars should be a great start to his new life in Europe.