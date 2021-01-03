SBISoccer.com

Steffen wins Premier League debut to remain unbeaten at Man City

Americans Abroad

January 3, 2021

Zack Steffen remained undefeated in his time as a Manchester City goalkeeper with the American having an easy day at the office at Stamford Bridge.

Steffen filled in for the absent Ederson and made one save in a 3-1 road victory over Chelsea on Sunday. It was Steffen’s fifth win this season in goal and likely the start to a busy week with Ederson continuing to self-quarantine.

The U.S. Men’s National Team No. 1 almost made a vital error in the early stages in London, picking up a back pass from Rodri in the fifth minute. Thankfully though for Steffen, the free kick from Hakim Ziyech was deflected out for a corner kick.

Outside of his mental breakdown in the opening minutes, Steffen looked confident with the ball at his feet and in his distribution. The 25-year-old’s lone save came in the 55th minute after Mason Mount’s under-hit attempt fell easily into Steffen’s arms.

Steffen and his defensive teammates will be frustrated though after conceding a stoppage time goal to Callum Hudson-Odoi. Kai Havertz’s cross was put away by the fellow substitute into the bottom corner, giving Chelsea a lone consolation goal.

The victory for Man City moves them to fifth place in the Premier League table, four points back of leaders Liverpool. Up next for the club is a League Cup semifinal date with rivals Manchester United on Wednesday, another opportunity for Steffen in goal.

Pep Guardiola’s side will close out a busy week at the Etihad Stadium on January 9th against Birmingham City in FA Cup play.

