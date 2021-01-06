Zack Steffen posts shutout in Manchester City's EFL Cup semifinal win

Zack Steffen remained in goal for Manchester City in Wednesday’s EFL Cup semifinal at Manchester United and left with another clean sheet under his belt.

Steffen made a two-save shutout as Pep Guardiola’s side advanced to April’s final with a 2-0 win at Old Trafford. The Citizens will now meet fellow Premier League side Tottenham in April’s re-adjusted final at Wembley Stadium.

The U.S. Men’s National Team keeper didn’t have much to do, but delivered in the first half with a massive save on Bruno Fernandes in the ninth minute. Steffen dove to his left and palmed away the Portuguese international’s effort which look destined for the top corner.

Manchester United has pressed City well so far, creating chances. Zack Steffen has come up with his first big save of the evening, this on Bruno Fernandes. Steffen helped punch clear the corner after this as well. pic.twitter.com/OWfPFwR4uf — Wes Brown (@W_Brown21) January 6, 2021

Man City had two goals disallowed in the opening 45 minutes for offsides, while the Red Devils also saw its opening strike taken away.

The visitors would score early in the second-half as John Stones bundled home Phil Foden’s cross for a 1-0 City lead in the 50th minute. After constant pressure later in the half, Man City would ice the win as Fernandinho’s volley in the 83rd minute left Dean Henderson flat footed and capped a fourth-consecutive semifinal win in the competition.

Steffen also completed 89% of his passes in the match while also completing two long ball passes and making one punch on a cross towards goal. He now moves to 6-0 in all competitions and very well could return in between the posts on Sunday as Man City hosts Birmingham City in FA Cup play.