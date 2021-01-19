USMNT to face Trinidad & Tobago in January friendly

The U.S. Men’s National Team will open its busy 2021 schedule with a friendly against a familiar Concacaf foe.

U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday that the USMNT will host Trinidad & Tobago on January 31st at Orlando City’s Exploria Stadium. The match will be played in front of 4,500 fans and can be watched live on Fox Sports 1, UniMas and TUDN.

“It’s nice after an intensive training camp to get to compete,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “The guys have been working hard and we welcome the opportunity to play against a regional rival like Trinidad and Tobago.”

It will be the USMNT’s first match of a loaded schedule this calendar year which also features the Concacaf Nations League Final Four (June), Concacaf Gold Cup (July), and 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, which is slated to begin in September.

The USMNT is currently continuing its traditional January camp in Bradenton, Florida, which has seen mainly MLS-based players included due to European schedules in full swing.

It will be the 27th all-time meeting between the USMNT and Trinidad & Tobago, and the first since a 6-0 victory by the Americans at the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup. On that day, Gyasi Zardes and Aaron Long each recorded braces while Christian Pulisic and Paul Arriola also got on the scoresheet.