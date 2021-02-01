SBISoccer.com

USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago: SBI Live Commentary

USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago: SBI Live Commentary

USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago: SBI Live Commentary

January 31, 2021 7:09 pm

By |

The U.S. Men’s National Team kicks off 2021 with its first match of the new year, taking on Trinidad & Tobago at Exploria Stadium in Orlando (7pm, FS1).

Gregg Berhalter is deploying a young squad for his first match of the year, with a nod towards Olympic qualifying in March. Jesus Ferreira, Jonathan Lewis, Jackson Yueill, Sam Vines, Aaron Herrera and Miles Robinson are all eligible for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team for Olympic Qualifying in March, and all six will have a chance to play together and show U-23 coach Jason Kreis that they deserve to make up the nucleus of the Olympic qualifying squad.

SBI’s Editorial Staff will be providing periodic updates and analysis on the match in the comments section below. Feel free to share your own thoughts and opinions as well.

Enjoy the action.

  • Ives Galarcep

    HALFTIME- The USMNT is coasting, 4-0. Jesus Ferreira has been outstanding. Trinidad just can’t put any real pressure on the ball, making it too easy for the likes of Ferreira, Arriola and Jonathan Lewis to make dangerous runs and incisive passes.

    T&T isn’t providing much of a test, but the UMSNT still deserves credit for taking advantage of situations and converting chances.

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    HT: USMNT 4 – T&T 0. Paul Arriola with two goals, Jesus Ferreira with one goal/three assists, and Jon Lewis with one goal. USMNT haven’t been tested defensively at all. Expect plenty of HT subs coming up.

    Reply
  • Ives Galarcep

    GOAL USA and it’s Paul Arriola with an excellent finish to make it 4-0.

    Jesus Ferreira’s header springs Arriola, who takes an excellent touch to bring the header down, then finishes it off for his second goal of the night.

    That’s three assists and a goal for Ferreira so far.

    4-0 USA, 43rd minute.

    Reply
  • Ives Galarcep

    USMNT has taken its foot off the gas a bit. Still up 3-0, 37th minute.

    Great save by Trinidad’s goalkeeper denies Aaron Herrera, who made an excellent run onto a Jesus Ferreira pass.

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Ferreira tests his luck from outside of the box and forces a good save. If anything, we should see more of this from USMNT going forward tonight. 36′

    Reply
  • Master of the Obvious

    Thanks for doing this! Can’t get the game right now. This is great!

    Reply
  • Ives Galarcep

    There’s a two-minute hydration break taking place right now. The teams agreed to have one in the middle of each half in order to help with the fitness issues of not being in season.

    USMNT having no trouble with Trinidad, and Matt Turner doesn’t look likely to be tested at this rate.

    Reply
  • Ives Galarcep

    GOAL USA!! Paul Arriola makes it 3-0, finishes off an excellent layoff pass from Jesus Ferreira.

    Arriola sprang Ferreira on the break, then continued a trailing run. Credit to Ferreira for not forcing anything, and picking out Arriola’s run.

    3-0 USMNT, 22nd minute.

    Reply
  • Franco Panizo

    Seeing a lot of the same type of things from the USMNT that I saw in last month’s friendly vs. El Salvador in Fort Lauderdale.

    Lots of focus on playing out wide, be it through cross-field switches, overlapping runs, or numerical overloads.

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Trinidad & Tobago gets one moment, before having to defend for countless minutes in a row. USMNT continuing to show confidence on the ball. 21′

    Reply
  • Ives Galarcep

    Jonathan Lewis nearly scores his second, but his header is blocked by the goalkeeper. Not sure how he didn’t convert that.

    Still 2-0 USMNT, 16th minute.

    Trinidad & Tobago looking overmatched. Should be noted it’s an inexperienced group, and T&T hasn’t played in a year.

    Reply
  • Franco Panizo

    Not sure how it looked on TV, but here at Exploria Stadium that pass from Lewis to Vines on the overlap was perfectly timed and executed. Those are the types of runs and patterns Berhalter has surely had the players working on a good bit during the last few weeks.

    Reply
  • Ives Galarcep

    USMNT is all over Trinidad & Tobago to start the match.

    Jonathan Lewis scored just two minutes in, set up by Jesus Ferreira.

    Seven minutes later, it’s Sam Vines delivering the perfect cross to Ferreira to make it 2-0.

    Just nine minutes in and the Americans are coasting. Great work from Vines, Lewis and Ferreira early on.

    Reply
  • Ives Galarcep

    Good evening everybody. The USMNT is set to take on Trinidad & Tobago, and there are plenty of new faces in the mix, including Matt Turner, who is making his debut tonight.

    Kellyn Acosta is back in the mix, and earns the start after a bounce-back 2020.

    Jesus Ferreira starting over Daryl Dike was a bit surprising, but Ferreira showed real promise in the January USMNT camp a year ago. That said, he had a rough 2020 for FC Dallas while Dike had an outstanding rookie season for Orlando City.

    Reply

