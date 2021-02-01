USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago: SBI Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team kicks off 2021 with its first match of the new year, taking on Trinidad & Tobago at Exploria Stadium in Orlando (7pm, FS1).

Gregg Berhalter is deploying a young squad for his first match of the year, with a nod towards Olympic qualifying in March. Jesus Ferreira, Jonathan Lewis, Jackson Yueill, Sam Vines, Aaron Herrera and Miles Robinson are all eligible for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team for Olympic Qualifying in March, and all six will have a chance to play together and show U-23 coach Jason Kreis that they deserve to make up the nucleus of the Olympic qualifying squad.

