USWNT to take part in 2021 SheBelieves Cup in Orlando

The U.S. Women’s National Team will continue its busy 2021 schedule with the annual SheBelieves Cup in Orlando this February.

U.S. Soccer announced on Monday that Vlatko Andonovski’s team will be joined by Brazil, Canada, and Japan in the annual four-team tournament at Exploria Stadium. The tournament will run from February 18-24 and will feature four teams that are currently in FIFA’s Top 10 rankings.

“I can’t wait for this tournament and I know our players feel the same way,” said Andonovski. “We put in all this work to play matches, so to get three great ones in this world class event that resembles group play at an Olympics is something we’re very thankful for.”

“It will be a bit different this year with limited fans, but with the Olympics once again on the horizon our players will be highly motivated and there’s no better way to prepare for the tournament than to play teams that will be in Japan. There’s some great history between these countries and I know all six games will be fun to play in and to watch.”

The USWNT is defending champions of the tournament and will continue its schedule at Exploria Stadium after facing Colombia in a pair of January friendlies.

Japan was also in the 2020 edition of the tournament, while Brazil returns for the second time overall. This will be Canada’s first involvement in the tournament, which was formed in 2016.

All four teams will take part in three matches apiece with February 18th, 21st, and 24th being chosen as match days.

The USWNT will open its three-match schedule on the 18th against Canada (7 p.m. ET) before facing Brazil (3 p.m. ET) on the 21st and Japan on the 24th (7 p.m. ET).