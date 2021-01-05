USWNT's Alex Morgan tests positive for COVID-19

Alex Morgan has become the latest high-profile professional athlete to test positive for COVID-19, with her diagnosis coming after she returned to the United States from her loan in England with Tottenham.

Morgan announced the news via social media on Tuesday, stating she contracted the virus over the holiday season along with her immediate family. The U.S. Women’s National Team star is currently on break from playing after returning to the United States ahead of the 2021 NWSL season.

Morgan was on loan with Women’s Super League side Tottenham over the fall, but returned to parent club Orlando Pride in December. Despite the NWSL being in its offseason, the 31-year-old forward moved back to the U.S. in preparation for a busy 2021 at both club and international levels.

She made five appearances for Tottenham during her loan in the first half of the WSL season. The USWNT veteran scored two goals and recently helped Tottenham to back-to-back league victories before the season went into a short holiday break.

Morgan has scored 14 goals in 38 career appearances for the Pride since joining the club in 2017, and is hoping to play a major role in the team’s push towards a league title this season.