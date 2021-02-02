Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Pulisic, McKennie, and more

Christian Pulisic came off the bench in Chelsea’s win on Sunday, playing a role off the bench in Thomas Tuchel’s first win as manager. Now the U.S. Men’s National Team winger will look to propel his team to a London Derby win in their quest for a top four finish.

Pulisic and Chelsea face a trip to Tottenham on Thursday, aiming to add additional misery to their rivals who have failed to win three of their last four league matches. The 22-year-old Pulisic registered his first league assist on Sunday as the Blues downed Burnley 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic hasn’t delivered as many goals or assists as he would’ve liked so far this season, but remains a key part of the Blues attack with another opportunity to impress on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie and Juventus faces off with Inter Milan with a place in the Coppa Italia Final at stake. Josh Sargent and Julian Green will go head-to-head in German Cup play while John Brooks and Wolfsburg welcome Matthew Hoppe and Schalke to town. Tim Weah and Lille continue their quest for a Ligue 1 title with a league date with Bordeaux. Antonee Robinson and Fulham face a tough test in EPL play against Leicester City.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Tottenham on Thursday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Leicester City on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Burnley on Wednesday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Arsenal on Tuesday.

Championship

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Derby County on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City face Millwall on Tuesday.

National League

Giles Phillips and Aldershot Town face Barnet on Tuesday.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Paderborn on Tuesday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth on Tuesday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Matthew Hoppe and Schalke on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Bochum on Wednesday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo‘s Stuttgart face Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday.

Spain

Copa Del Rey

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Granada on Wednesday.

Italy

Coppa Italia

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Pisa on Tuesday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Bordeaux on Wednesday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini is SUSPENDED for Caen.

Turkey

Super Lig

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday.

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Erzurum BB on Wednesday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Trabzonspor on Thursday.

Belgium

Cup

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face FC Liege on Wednesday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face SC Lokeren-Temse on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Olsa Brakel on Wednesday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Lommel on Tuesday.

Joe Offord and Waasland-Beveren face Oostende on Wednesday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Lyngby on Wednesday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Midtjylland on Thursday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjelland.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Motherwell on Wednesday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Kilmarnock on Tuesday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face FC Zurich on Wednesday.

Greece

Cup

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Olympiakos on Wednesday.

Hungary

NB I

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Ujpest on Wednesday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Athletico Paranaense on Thursday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Club Tijuana on Thursday.