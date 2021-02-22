Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Pulisic set to return for Chelsea

Christian Pulisic’s stint on the sidelines for Chelsea appears ready to be ending after just two matches, and his return comes just in time for one of the team’s biggest matches of the season.

Pulisic has been included in the squad after not playing in Chelsea’s past two matches. Pulisic last featured in an FA Cup win over second-tier side Barnsley on February 11th, playing 80 minutes.

The U.S. Men’s National Team star was kept out of Saturday’s draw with Southampton as a precaution, but he was spotted in training on Monday ahead of the showdown with Atletico Madrid.

In other Americans Abroad action this week, Sergino Dest and Barcelona face off with Elche in La Liga play on Wednesday while several American players aim to feature in Europa League Round of 32 second legs.

Tim Weah will look to build on his goal-scoring performance from the first leg when Lille takes on Ajax in their Europa League second leg. Jordan Siebatcheu will try to match his two-goal effort from the opening leg when Young Boys takes on Bayer Leverkusen, while Chris Richards will try to help his new team, Hofffenheim, eliminate a fiesty Molde side.

In England, Duane Holmes will face his former club on Wednesday when Huddersfield Town takes on Derby County. Holmes is fresh off a two-goal performance that helped Huddersfield Town win its first match of 2021.

Here is a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday.

UEFA Europa League

Tim Weah and Lille face Ajax on Thursday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim face Molde on Thursday.

Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Villarreal on Thursday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Dynamo Kyiv on Thursday.

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal face Benfica on Thursday.

England

Championship

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Derby County on Tuesday.

Paul Arriola and Swansea City face Coventry City on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Preston North End on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Stoke City on Wednesday.

Jordan Morris is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Swansea City.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Cambridge United on Tuesday.

National League

Giles Phillips and Aldershot Town face Maidenhead United on Tuesday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Elche on Wednesday.

Netherlands

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face FC Volendam on Tuesday.

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Helmond Sport on Tuesday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Corinthians on Thursday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Tigres on Thursday.