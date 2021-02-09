Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Steffen faces Morris in FA Cup quarterfinals, and more

Manchester City’s quest to extend its unbeaten run in to 22 matches in all competitions continues this week with a trip to EFL Championship promotion favorites Swansea City.

Pep Guardiola’s side visits Liberty Stadium looking to advance in FA Cup action on Wednesday with Zack Steffen and Jordan Morris set to do battle in the tie. Steffen remains unbeaten for the Citizens this season, posting an 8-0 record in goal and conceding only four goals so far. The U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper should face a tough test against Steve Cooper’s Swans, who will be eager to pull the upset at home.

Morris is coming off a 15-minute cameo in an important 2-0 league win over Norwich City, bringing his total to 22 minutes across his first two appearances. The Seattle Sounders loanee could make his first start for the EFL Championship side on Wednesday, with Swansea City’s main aim this season to get back to the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie and Juventus look to clinch a berth in the Coppa Italia Final while Christian Pulisic and Chelsea faces Barnsley in FA Cup play. Ethan Horvath could get the nod again for Club Brugge in the Belgian Cup Round of 16 tie against Royal Antwerp. Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face a tough test at home against Cardiff City.

Here is a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

FA Cup

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola and Swansea City on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Daryl Dike and Barnsley on Thursday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Burnley on Tuesday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Southampton on Thursday.

Championship

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Cardiff City on Tuesday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Harrogate on Tuesday.

Spain

Copa Del Rey

Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Sevilla on Wednesday (Sergino Dest is out injured).

France

Coupe De France

Tim Weah and Lille face Dijon on Wednesday.

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face PSG on Wednesday.

Italy

coppa italia

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Ascoli on Tuesday.

Portugal

Primera Liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Nacional on Tuesday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien on Wednesday.

Belgium

Cup

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Union St. Gilloise on Thursday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Royal Antwerp on Wednesday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden on Wednesday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Standard Liege on Tuesday.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face Feyenoord on Thursday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Lausanne on Wednesday.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Fremad Amager on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Midtjylland on Thursday.

Turkey

Cup

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Alanyaspor on Wednesday.

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Antalyaspor on Thursday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Enosis Paralimni on Thursday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Sport Recife on Wednesday.