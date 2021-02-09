Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Steffen faces Morris in FA Cup quarterfinals, and more

Manchester City’s quest to extend its unbeaten run in to 22 matches in all competitions continues this week with a trip to EFL Championship promotion favorites Swansea City.
Pep Guardiola’s side visits Liberty Stadium looking to advance in FA Cup action on Wednesday with Zack Steffen and Jordan Morris set to do battle in the tie. Steffen remains unbeaten for the Citizens this season, posting an 8-0 record in goal and conceding only four goals so far. The U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper should face a tough test against Steve Cooper’s Swans, who will be eager to pull the upset at home.
Morris is coming off a 15-minute cameo in an important 2-0 league win over Norwich City, bringing his total to 22 minutes across his first two appearances. The Seattle Sounders loanee could make his first start for the EFL Championship side on Wednesday, with Swansea City’s main aim this season to get back to the Premier League.
Elsewhere, Weston McKennie and Juventus look to clinch a berth in the Coppa Italia Final while Christian Pulisic and Chelsea faces Barnsley in FA Cup play. Ethan Horvath could get the nod again for Club Brugge in the Belgian Cup Round of 16 tie against Royal Antwerp. Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face a tough test at home against Cardiff City.
Here is a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:
England
FA Cup
Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola and Swansea City on Wednesday.
Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Daryl Dike and Barnsley on Thursday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Burnley on Tuesday.
Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Southampton on Thursday.
Championship
Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Cardiff City on Tuesday.
League One
Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.
League Two
Indiana Vassilev and Cheltenham Town face Harrogate on Tuesday.
Spain
Copa Del Rey
Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Sevilla on Wednesday (Sergino Dest is out injured).
France
Coupe De France
Tim Weah and Lille face Dijon on Wednesday.
Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face PSG on Wednesday.
Italy
coppa italia
Weston McKennie and Juventus face Inter Milan on Tuesday.
Serie B
Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Ascoli on Tuesday.
Portugal
Primera Liga
Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Nacional on Tuesday.
Austria
Bundesliga
Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien on Wednesday.
Belgium
Cup
Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Union St. Gilloise on Thursday.
Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Royal Antwerp on Wednesday.
Mark McKenzie and Genk face Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden on Wednesday.
Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Standard Liege on Tuesday.
Netherlands
KNVB Cup
Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face Feyenoord on Thursday.
Switzerland
Super League
Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Lausanne on Wednesday.
Denmark
DBU Pokalen
Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Fremad Amager on Wednesday.
Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Midtjylland on Thursday.
Turkey
Cup
DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Alanyaspor on Wednesday.
Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Antalyaspor on Thursday.
Cyprus
First Division
Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Enosis Paralimni on Thursday.
Brazil
Serie A
Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Sport Recife on Wednesday.
