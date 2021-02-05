Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Adams, McKennie, and more

RB Leipzig rolled to a place in the German Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday with Tyler Adams playing a part in a lopsided home victory.

Adams got the start for Julian Nagelsmann’s side in a 4-0 triumph over 2. Bundesliga side Bochum. He played out wide in a 3-4-2-1 formation for the hosts, showing good signs in a comfortable performance for Leipzig. The 21-year-old made one interception and four recoveries from his position, helping the hosts keep a a second-consecutive clean sheet and their third over the past four matches in all competitions. Up next for RB Leipzig is a trip to Schalke in league play on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie helped Juventus to a first leg semifinal win over Inter Milan in Coppa Italia play. Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu scored a hat trick in Young Boys road victory over FC Zurich while Matt Miazga helped Anderlecht to a cup win against FC Liege. Ethan Horvath got a rare start as Club Brugge rolled to a Belgian cup win. Antonee Robinson showed promising moments despite a 2-0 loss for Fulham in Premier League action.

England

Premier League

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 loss to Leicester City on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Tottenham on Thursday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Burnley on Wednesday.

Owen Otasowie dressed but did not play in Wolves 2-1 win over Arsenal on Tuesday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Championship

Matt Olosunde started and played 45 minutes in Rotherham United’s 3-0 win over Derby County on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed but did not play in Bournemouth’s 2-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Norwich City’s 0-0 draw with Millwall on Tuesday.

National League

Giles Phillips did not dress in Aldershot Town’s 2-1 win over Barnet on Tuesday.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Josh Sargent started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-0 win over Greuther Furth on Tuesday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win over Schalke on Wednesday.

Matthew Hoppe started and played 90 minutes for Schalke.

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 4-0 win over Bochum on Wednesday.

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Gio Reyna came off the bench and played 55 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 extra time win over Paderborn on Tuesday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played nine minutes for Greuther Furth.

Pellegrino Matarazzo‘s Stuttgart lost 2-1 to Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday.

Joe Scally did not dress for Gladbach.

Spain

Copa Del Rey

Sergino Dest came off the bench and played 63 minutes in Barcelona’s 5-3 extra time win over Granada on Wednesday.

Konrad De La Fuente did not dress for Barcelona.

Italy

Coppa Italia

Weston McKennie started and played 89 minutes in Juventus 2-1 first leg win over Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 0-0 draw with Pisa on Tuesday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 81 minutes in Lille’s 3-0 win over Bordeaux on Wednesday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini is SUSPENDED for Caen.

Turkey

Super Lig

Mix Diskerud came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Denizlispor’s 1-0 loss to Trabzonspor on Thursday.

Tyler Boyd came off the bench and played 34 minutes in Sivasspor’s 0-0 draw with Erzurum BB on Wednesday.

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress in Galatasaray’s 3-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday.

Belgium

Cup

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-0 win over FC Liege on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 6-1 win over Olsa Brakel on Wednesday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 3-1 win over Lommel on Tuesday.

Chris Durkin started and played 45 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 2-0 win over SC Lokeren-Temse on Wednesday.

Joe Offord dressed but did not play in Waasland-Beveren’s 3-2 loss to Oostende on Wednesday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 68 minutes in Odense’s 1-0 loss to Lyngby on Wednesday. Sabbi was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Haji Wright is SUSPENDED for Sonderjyske.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjelland.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 loss to Motherwell on Wednesday.

Dillon Powers dressed but did not play for Dundee United.

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 3-0 win over Kilmarnock on Tuesday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu started, scored THREE GOALS, and played 90 minutes in Young Boys 4-1 win over FC Zurich on Wednesday.

Greece

Cup

Gboly Ariyibi came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Panetolikos 3-0 second leg loss to Olympiakos on Wednesday. Panetolikos lost 6-0 on aggregate.

Hungary

NB I

Henry Wingo started and played 74 minutes in Ferencvaros 4-0 win over Ujpest on Wednesday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Athletico Paranaense on Thursday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Club Tijuana on Thursday.