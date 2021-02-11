Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Carter-Vickers, McKennie, and more

Cameron Carter-Vickers put in his best performance yet in a Bournemouth shirt, helping the Cherries pull a road upset in the FA Cup.

Carter-Vickers played 90 minutes from his center back position in a 2-0 victory Burnley on Tuesday. The Tottenham loanee won nine of his 13 duels, made seven clearances, won seven of his ten aerial battles, and also made two recoveries. It was Bournemouth’s first win over Burnley in FA Cup play, which now sets up a quarterfinal south coast derby date with Southampton in March.

After recovering from an ankle injury, Carter-Vickers will now aim to stay in the Bournemouth squad ahead of a league date with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie helped Juventus advance to the Coppa Italia Final while Andrija Novakovich scored in a league draw at Ascoli. Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola both played for Swansea City on Wednesday, but couldn’t help the EFL Championship side knock off powerhouse Manchester City. Tim Weah got the start for Lille in a 1-0 Coupe De France triumph over fellow top-flight side Dijon. Brenden Aaronson scored his first league goal for Red Bull Salzburg in a win over Austria Vienna.

Here is a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

FA Cup

Zack Steffen started and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Swansea City on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 2-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 80 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Barnsley on Thursday.

Jordan Morris started and played 65 minutes for Swansea City.

Daryl Dike came off the bench and played 31 minutes for Barnsley.

Paul Arriola came off the bench and played 25 minutes for Swansea City.

Owen Otasowie dressed but did not play in Wolves 2-0 loss to Southampton on Thursday.

Championship

Matt Olosunde started and played 71 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-1 loss to Cardiff City on Tuesday.

League One

Lynden Gooch came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-1 loss to Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and played nine minutes in Cheltenham Town’s 1-0 win over Harrogate on Tuesday.

Spain

Copa Del Rey

Konrad De La Fuente dressed but did not play in Barcelona’s 2-0 first leg loss to Sevilla on Wednesday

Sergino Dest did not dress (Injury) for Barcelona.

France

Coupe De France

Tim Weah started and played 83 minutes in Lille’s 1-0 win over Dijon on Wednesday.

Nicholas Gioacchini started and played 61 minutes in Caen’s 1-0 loss to PSG on Wednesday.

Italy

coppa italia

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Juventus 0-0 second leg draw with Inter Milan on Tuesday. Juventus advanced to the Final on 2-1 aggregate.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 1-1 draw with Ascoli on Tuesday.

Portugal

Primera Liga

Reggie Cannon dressed but did not play in Boavista’s 1-0 loss to Nacional on Tuesday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 78 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 3-1 win over Austria Vienna on Wednesday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes for Austria Vienna.

Belgium

Cup

Mark McKenzie started and played 90 minutes in Genk’s 1-0 win over Sint-Truiden on Wednesday.

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes for Sint-Truiden.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 3-1 win over Royal Antwerp on Wednesday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 6-5 penalty shootout loss to Standard Liege on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga did not dress in Anderlecht’s 5-0 win over Union St. Gilloise on Thursday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Young Boys 1-0 win over Lausanne on Wednesday.

Denmark

DBU Pokalen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 minutes in Odense’s 2-1 first leg loss to Midtjylland on Thursday.

Haji Wright started and played 81 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 2-1 first leg win over Fremad Amager on Wednesday.

Turkey

Cup

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Galatasaray’s 3-2 loss to Alanyaspor on Wednesday.

Tyler Boyd came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Sivasspor’s 1-0 loss to Antalyaspor on Thursday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale did not dress in Pafos FC’s 2-1 win over Enosis Paralimni on Thursday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso dressed but did not play in Internacional’s 2-1 loss to Sport Recife on Wednesday.