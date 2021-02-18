Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Weah, Carter-Vickers, and more

Tim Weah has continued to play a part in all competitions for French side Lille and he delivered in his second start of February on Thursday evening.

Weah scored his fifth goal across all competitions this season, giving Lille a glimmer of hope against Eredivisie side Ajax. Despite his best efforts, Weah unfortunately was on the losing end of the Round of 16 first leg result as Ajax hit back to win 2-1 on the road.

The U.S. Men’s National Team forward took advantage of an error by Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico and made no mistake with a one-time finish. Weah slid his shot underneath Maarten Steklenburg, which put the Ligue 1 side in front 1-0 after 71 minutes. However, a pair of late goals from the Dutch side handed them an important victory heading into next week’s second leg.

TIMOTHY WEAH. FIRST TIME FINISH. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rbALZAs8xJ — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) February 18, 2021

Weah will now hope to feature this weekend as Lille travels to Lorient, looking to keep hold of the top spot in the division.

Cameron Carter-Vickers excelled for Bournemouth in a 1-0 league win over Rotherham United on Wednesday. The Tottenham loanee continues his good run of form in the Cherries backline, helping them remain in the conversation for promotion. Carter-Vickers completed 87% of his passes, won three of his six duels, and also made nine clearances in a strong defensive performance.

Elsewhere, Jordan Siebatcheu scored a brace as Young Boys shocked Bayer Leverkusen in Europa League play while Chris Richards went the distance in a 3-3 draw for Hoffenheim against Molde. Weston McKennie and Juventus suffered a disappointing Champions League loss to Porto. Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola came off the bench to help Swansea City close out an important league win.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Tuesday.

Sergino Dest started and played 71 minutes in Barcelona’s 4-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie started and played 63 minutes in Juventus 2-1 loss to FC Porto on Wednesday.

Gio Reyna dressed but did not play in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win over Sevilla on Wednesday.

Konrad De La Fuente did not dress for Barcelona.

UEFA Europa League

Tim Weah started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Lille’s 2-1 loss to Ajax on Thursday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 3-3 draw with Molde on Thursday.

Theoson Siebatcheu started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 90 minutes in Young Boys 4-3 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

Brenden Aaronson started and played 61 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-0 loss to Villarreal on Thursday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw with Dynamo Kyiv on Thursday.

Folarin Balogun did not dress in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Benfica on Thursday.

England

Premier League

Antonee Robinson came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Burnley on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Everton on Wednesday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Championship

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 2-1 win over Brentford on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 1-0 win over Rotherham United on Wednesday.

Matt Olosunde started and played 79 minutes for Rotherham United.

Duane Holmes started and played 56 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Daryl Dike came off the bench and played 35 minutes in Barnsley’s 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

Jordan Morris came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Swansea City’s 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Paul Arriola came off the bench and played seven minutes for Swansea City.

Charlie Kelman dressed but did not play for QPR.

League Two

Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Cheltenham Town’s 2-1 win over Walsall on Tuesday.

EFL Trophy

Lynden Gooch started and played 83 minutes in Sunderland’s 5-3 penalty shootout win over Lincoln City on Wednesday.

National League

Giles Phillips did not dress in Aldershot Town’s 3-1 loss to Solihull Moors on Tuesday.

Belgium

Pro League

Mark McKenzie started and played 90 minutes in Genk’s 3-1 loss to Oostende on Wednesday.

Joe Offord came off the bench and played eight minutes in Waasland-Beveren’s 1-0 win over Eupen on Wednesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Club Santos on Thursday.