Americans Abroad Player of the Week: John Brooks

Wolfsburg has been one of the surprises of the new European season, and John Brooks has been front and center in helping Wolfsburg emerge as a serious contender for a Champions League berth.

Brooks was dominant once again this weekend, delivering a steady display in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win against Augsburg. It was a performance that earned Brooks SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors.

Brooks completed 66 of his 71 passes, for a 93 percent completion percentage, to go with a game-high five aerials won, two interceptions and three clearances.

Brooks’ showing against Augsburg came just three days after he started in Wolfsburg’s DFB Pokal Round of 16 victory against Schalke.

Wolfsburg is in third place in the Bundesliga on the strength of a four-match winning streak that has included four consecutive shutouts. Wolfsburg currently boasts the second stingiest defense in the Bundesliga, with only RB Leipzig having allowed fewer goals.

Brooks beat out a good cast of candidates for this weekend’s Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors. Here were the other top performers this past week:

Weston McKennie

The Juventus midfielder started in wins against Inter Milan (in Coppa Italia) and Roma. McKennie didn’t get on the scoreboard in either match, but continued to provide an important two-way presence for Andrea Pirlo’s squad.

Tim Weah

The 20-year-old winger played an important part in both of Lille’s victories this past week. He scored his first goal of 2021 in a midweek 3-0 win against Bordeaux, then came off the bench to help set up a goal in Sunday’s 2-0 win against Nantes. Lille has won five in a row to maintain its hold on first place in Ligue 1 and Weah has continued to maximize his appearances.

Tyler Adams

RB Leipzig posted a pair of shutout victories this week and Adams started in both of them. He helped his team to a 4-0 DFB Pokal win against Bochum last Wednesday, and started in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Schalke, completing all 25 of his passes to help RB Leipzig maintain its hold on second place in the Bundesliga.

Antonee Robinson

Fulham has continued to struggle to earn results, but Robinson has done his part to play at a good level. He started and performed well in a midweek 2-0 loss to Leicester City, then played a strong match in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with West Ham United.