Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Tyler Adams

RB Leipzig has pulled itself back into the German Bundesliga title race and Tyler Adams has settled into a prominent role in that charge.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder has become a regular on the right wing for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, and played a major role in the team’s 3-0 win against Hertha Berlin on Sunday. That showing, along with his start in Champions League play against Liverpool last week, earned Adams SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors.

Adams registered an assist, and contributed three tackles, an interception and clearance to help RB Leipzig post its fourth consecutive Bundesliga win. Adams was one of the few bright spots in Leipzig’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool in Champions League play in the middle of the week, registering two key passes during his 90 minutes of action.

Here were some of the other top Americans Abroad performers from the past week:

John Brooks

Wolfsburg continued its winning ways in Bundesliga play, and Brooks delivered another strong outing, completing a game-high 76 passes to go with six aerials won, three tackles and three clearances in a 3-0 win against Arminia Bielefeld.

Tim Weah

It was a bittersweet week for Lille, dropping a 2-1 Europa League decision to Ajax before routing Lorient in league play to maintain its hold atop Ligue 1, and Weah had a hand in both matches. He scored the lone goal against Ajax, and played 25 minutes off the bench against Lorient.

DeAndre Yedlin

Yedlin turned in a Man of the Match performance in his first league start for Galatasaray. He helped set up the winning goal, and contributed a game-high seven tackles to go with three clearances, two interceptions and three aerials win in the 1-0 victory against Alanyaspor on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson

The Fulham left back was steady and effective in the Cottagers’ 1-0 win against Sheffield United on Saturday. Robinson contributed four clearances and three aerials won to help Fulham record the shutout and climb closer to safety in the Premier League race to avoid relegation.

Duane Holmes

Huddersfield won its first match of 2021 and Holmes played a major part, scoring two goals in a 4-1 win against Swansea City. Huddersfield had gone winless in nine matches to start the year, but Holmes enjoyed his biggest match since arriving from Derby County in the January transfer window.

Chris Richards

Another player who had double duty last week, Richards started in Hoffenheim’s 3-3 Europa League draw, then started in Sunday’s 4-0 win against Werder Bremen. He was the lone defensive bright spot against Molde, and enjoyed a steady display against Werder Bremen, completing 48 of 58 passes and contributing two interceptions and two aerials won.